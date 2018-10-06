Ambassador of France to India H.E. Alexandre Ziegler to Host the First Indo-French Business Awards and IN2FRANCE Investment Event New Delhi 11th October 2018

H.E. Mr. Alexandre Ziegler, Ambassador of France to India will be hosting the maiden edition of the Indo-French Business (IFB) Awards and the IN2FRANCE event. Co-organised by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) and Business France, the French Trade and Investment Commission in India, the occasion will bring together top officials and delegates from the Indo-French business community.

Payal S Kanwar – Secretary General, Indo French Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The IFB Awards will honour the outstanding accomplishments of Indian and French companies based out of India, while IN2FRANCE will promote France as an attractive investment destination for Indian companies. The evening will also see the felicitation of young and high-performing French professionals throughthe VIE Awards ceremony.

Looking ahead to the event, H.E. Mr. Alexandre Ziegler, Ambassador of France to India, said: “I am delighted at the prospect of unveilingthe first edition of the Indo-French Business Awards 2018 and the IN2FRANCE brand. France provides excellent opportunities to Indian companies for business as well as their establishment in the country. Placed at the heart of Europe, France is a gateway for access not only to the continental market but also all the French-speaking African countries. 150 Indian companies are already operating out of France, employing 7000 persons, and we wish to welcome many more.So, choose France!”

Payal S Kanwar, Secretary General, Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “We are glad to present the first edition of the Indo-French Business Awards 2018. In our continuous efforts to promote Indo-French relationships, the awards will felicitate and honour those Indian and French companies who with their unprecedented efforts have made a significant impact on the Indo-French trade/business relationship.”

Sophie Clavelier, Director of Business France for South Asia, said, “We aim to promote Indo-French trade and identify the quality of France as an economically attractive destination for Indian companies to invest in. The special evening will acknowledge and honour the French & Indian companies and we are very glad to felicitate them. It will also be on this special occasion that we will also unveil the IN2FRANCE brand.”

Note to Editors

Indo-French Business (IFB) Awards: Organised by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI), the nominations of the IFB Awards 2018 closed with more than 50 nominees. The jury – industry specialists from various fields – has shortlisted about 20 companies across five award categories comprising: Best SME of the Year; Best Entrepreneur of the Year; Best French Group in India; Best Indo-French Cooperation; and Most Innovative Product/Service of the Year.

IN2FRANCE: IN2France aims to boost the influx of Indian businesses in France by promoting its advantages as an investment destination among international investors, economic decision-makers, and opinion leaders. The event will highlight the latest reforms, especially those relating to the right to work and taxation, which make France an even more appealing place to invest in, beyond France’s widely recognized assets: its position at the heart of the European market, its ability to train talent, and the quality of its infrastructure.

VIE Awards: This award will acknowledge the talent and dedication of young French professionals recruited under the Volontariat International en Entrepriseprogramme (VIE – International Postgraduate Internship Programme). Established by the French law of 14th March 2000, the VIE programme offers dynamic young graduates an opportunity to gain a formative professional experience in French companies established abroad, thus also contributing to the latter’s international development. The VIE is open to young French candidates aged between 18 and 28 years,who are sent abroad on assignment for a period ranging from 6 to a maximum of 24 months.