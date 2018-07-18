Ambuja Cement Leads Skill India Mission in Rajasthan

by businesswireindia.com

Ambuja Cement’s SEDI graduate hailed by Hon'ble Prime Minister

Several graduates felicitated by Rajasthan Government

Over 10,000 youth imparted skill development training in the state

Ambuja Cements Ltd, a part of the global conglomerate LafargeHolcim and one of the leading cement manufacturing companies in India, has been successfully spearheading the skill development initiatives in Rajasthan to enhance the employability of rural youth, thereby contributing to the Union Government’s flagship programs ‘Skill India’ and ‘Make in India’. So far, over 10,000 youngsters have been imparted skill training in the state.



Taufique Ahmed, a graduate of hospitality course from Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Institute (SEDI), an initiative by Ambuja Cement’s CSR arm Ambuja Cement Foundation, was recently recognised for his occupational success by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit here. Mr. Ahmed is currently employed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



Hon'ble Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, in a separate event held last Saturday to observe the ‘World Youth Skills Day 2018’ here, selected one of the SEDI students Neetu as the ‘Skill Ambassador 2018’ for the state and felicitated her. Neetu completed her training in beauty and wellness from Nagaur and currently operates a beauty parlour. In addition, two more SEDI trainees – Shankar Godara from Nagaur and Pradeep Bagari from Chirawa – were also honoured by the Chief Minister. Till date, nine of SEDI trainees from Rajasthan have been felicitated with Skill Icon Award.



Ambuja Cement’s MD & CEO Ajay Kapur said, “Skill development is a powerful tool to empower individuals and transform their lives, especially at a time when the country is leaving its mark in the intensified global competition. Ambuja Cement Foundation continues to nurture the youth’s talent to provide both jobs as well as entrepreneurship opportunities. The recognitions by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Rajasthan’s Hon'ble Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje serve as a huge encouragement to us and stands a testament to the fact that our efforts are in the right direction.”



“These accomplishments could not have been possible without the dedicated and highly professional teams of the Ambuja Cement Foundation as well as the like-minded partners who proactively fostered this initiative which secures a sustainable livelihood for the people by strengthening the earning capacity,” added Mr. Kapur.



Through the unique intervention initiative SEDI, more than 40,000 unprivileged youth in rural as well as semi-urban areas across the country have been trained in short and intensive courses in various trades from 12 different organized sectors, computer literacy programs and vocational skill training since 2006.



Currently, there are 27 well-equipped SEDI centres in 10 states which are being supported by the robust public-private partnerships, including the association with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) which is assisting Ambuja Cement Foundation with certifications, guidelines, curriculum, industrial partnership, and placement. Ambuja Cement Foundation has recently celebrated its Silver Jubilee year.



At least 12 million youth between 15 – 29 years of age are likely to enter the country’s labour force every year for the next two decades. The government’s recent skill gap analysis concludes that about 109 million more skilled workers will be required in 24 key sectors by 2022.



Meanwhile, Ambuja Cement observed the ‘World Youth Skills Day 2018’ across its operations with immense enthusiasm. The days preceding the occasion was marked with a host of activities including the creation of a two-minute video or photo features focusing on the theme ‘Skill Changes Lives’, story narration about a person whose life changed with skill development, sporting activities, quiz contests and more.

