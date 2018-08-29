Ambuja Cement Takes Lead to Stabilise Lives of Flood-Affected People in Kerala

by businesswireindia.com

Standing firmly with the flood-affected families in Kerala, Ambuja Cements Ltd – a part of the global conglomerate LafargeHolcim and one of the leading cement

mobilizing essential items like hygiene kits, bed sheets, blankets, clothing and other similar products.

and long-term rehabilitation efforts is a dedicated team, which has been pressed into action to reach out to people. The team led by the company’s Regional Sales Head (South) Ajay Pathik has been mobilising the need-based items to those staying in the make-shift relief camps as well as returned to their homes.

manufacturing companies in India – has been extending its full support to help restore normalcy in people's lives byParticipating in the ongoing multi-pronged reliefLending its hand, the esteemed not-for-profit organisation Narotam Sekhsaria Foundation too has been supporting the relief efforts by distributing the relevant items through Ambuja Cement's team – comprising employees and a wide-network of channel partners such as dealers and retailers – that is optimising the existing resources.Expressing solidarity with Kerala people,said, "We always rose to the occasion to support people at the time of natural calamities. In fact, since inception, Ambuja Cement continues to promote the social and economic development of communities to create a brighter future for all and has remained a partner in the progress of the stakeholders. Taking forward this commitment we, as a responsible corporate citizen, are striving to reach out to as many affected people as possible in the state."As Kerala battled the worst floods caused by rains and landslides in its recent history, several people lost their lives while lakhs of people have been rendered homeless.Ambuja Cement earlier helped people rebuild and stabilise their lives after 2001 Gujarat earthquake and 2013 floods in Uttarakhand. The company has time and again reinforced its strong commitment towards nation building by significantly contributing to economic and social development through its pan-India operations and efforts.