American Express Launches New Brand Campaign in India

American Express has launched its new 360° brand marketing campaign in India. The campaign called “Powerful Backing of American Express: Don’t Live Life / Don’t Do Business Without It” reflects new-age highly-integrated lifestyles and how American Express supports its customers, enabling them to thrive in life and in business.





Manoj Adlakha, CEO – American Express Banking Corp., India at Experience Zone-Amex Event



Speaking about the launch, Manoj Adlakha, CEO – American Express Banking Corp., India, said, “This is the first time we’re introducing a campaign that speaks to all of the customer segments we serve, with a single, overarching message: American Express has your back, in life and in work. Relationships are core to who we are. Since our inception, we’ve put our customers at the center of everything we do. The campaign reinforces the enduring relationships we have with our customers and how we support them in ways big and small.”





Manoj Adlakha, CEO – American Express Banking Corp., India with Yami Gautam at Amex Brand Campaign Launch



Elaborating on the insights that powered the global brand strategy, Manoj added, “The way people work and live has transformed – there is greater interconnectedness in both personal and work life, as well as real and virtual interactions. This blended, hybrid lifestyle is the new norm across the world – India is no exception. The new brand platform is a response to the fact that our customers are living diverse and layered lives. Our new campaign focuses on the powerful backing that we provide our customers and partners, enabling them to navigate this blended lifestyle.”



A recent global study* commissioned by American Express showed that more than half of people today are living Hybrid lives, with personal and work life deeply intertwined. The study, conducted in eight markets including India, also revealed that two in three people feel they can achieve more because of this work-life integration.



The new brand campaign was presented at an event showcasing dual passion-points of Indian millennials – technology and travel. These passion-points power the hybrid lifestyle that has emerged in the Live Life study. The event featured innovative use of technology to transport the attendees into real-life simulation of diverse experiences such as an adrenaline-charged roller-coaster ride, the thrill of sky-diving, watching the Northern Lights and seeing penguins in the glaciers of Antarctica. Members of the public can access these experiences through brand activations in DLF Mall of India (Noida) and Cyber Hub (Gurgaon).



Advertising is featured on a cross-section of platforms with a focus on communications channels that are at the intersection of life and work. These include print, mobile and outdoor platforms, as well as digital and social media. The advertising and marketing elements include a heavy focus on digital content, online video, high-impact out-of-home advertising and social influencer engagement. The campaign is designed to meet people in the places where life and business intersect, both online and offline. Whether travelling, going to work, heading out to have fun, engaging with digital content or connecting on social media, Indians will be continuously reminded – American Express has got their back.



Sharing details on how the global campaign was adapted for Indian audiences, Manoj added, “Our local agency partners at Ogilvy and Mindshare have been instrumental in trans-creating the global campaign to make it relevant for Indian market. They have successfully integrated nuances that our customers and prospects can relate to. We are confident that this approach will resonate with our audience.”



Ruchi Mathur, Sr. Vice President – North & East India at Mindshare said, “For today’s audiences with hybrid lives and complex paths to purchase, we leveraged relevant media & data intelligence to decode the mindset, media consumption behaviours and connected journeys to deliver the communication to each audience segment, in the right context through the right medium. Basis these findings, we developed an integrated brand and demand focused media strategy that will keep the audiences engaged throughout the brand funnel, finally leading them towards becoming American Express members.”



With the new brand platform, American Express is drawing on its heritage of service, security and trust and modernizing many elements of its brand iconography, including a modern articulation of a famous tagline, refreshing its Blue Box logo and visual identity and introducing a hand-drawn version of its famous Card design that features its customers at the center.



The work was created by Mcgarrybowen, Pentagram, Ogilvy, Mindshare and Digitas. The advertising was directed by renowned director Lance Accord, and the photography was shot by award-winning photographer Matthieu Young.



*Morning Consult, on behalf of American Express, conducted a series of surveys in eight markets (Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States) of approximately 2,000 adults from March 3 – 14, 2018. Results from the full survey for adults has a margin of error of +/- 3%. The interviews were conducted online in the market's primary language. The adult population data were weighted to approximate a target sample of adults based on age, gender, and educational attainment.



**“Hybrid Life” as identified in American Express’ “Live Life” survey is characterized by increasing interconnectedness between work and personal life, as well as real and virtual interactions. It results in deeper work-life integration enabled by technology.



https://www.americanexpress.com/in/benefits/why-american-express/.



About American Express

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress,linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress



Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility



To view, Hindi Version – American Express click here.

