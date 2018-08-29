Amobee Completes Acquisition of Videology, Expands Advanced TV and Video Advertising Capabilities

by businesswireindia.com

Singtel subsidiary Amobee, a global digital marketing technology company serving brands and agencies, announced it has completed the acquisition of assets from Videology—a leading software provider for advanced TV and video advertising—advancing its connected TV and digital video solutions with sophisticated data-driven linear TV planning tools, premium inventory partnerships and activation opportunities for clients worldwide. The addition of Videology combines TV, social and digital in a single platform, further differentiating Amobee from other demand-side platforms on the market.

Samba Natarajan, CEO of Singtel’s Group Digital Life, said, “The successful acquisition of Videology’s assets accelerates the build out of our digital marketing business and expansion of its footprint across Asia Pacific. This creates further differentiation for Amobee’s digital marketing platform and enhances Amobee’s competitiveness in the rapidly converging market of TV and digital video advertising.”

The inclusion of Videology’s technology platform, intellectual property and other assets—including upfront reservation capabilities and unique broadcaster relationships—further boosts Amobee’s omni-channel platform, helping marketers meet growing consumer demand for premium video and Advanced TV content. Over the past decade, Videology has emerged as a leading provider of software for the convergence of TV and video—including linear TV, over the top, connected TV, premium digital video and mobile content—by empowering advertisers and broadcasters to use data to optimize campaigns and spend across digital platforms and television. Through financial stability and investment, Amobee will advance Videology’s mission to be a leader in the transformation of TV and accelerate its product offering for premium broadcasters, agencies and brands.

In conjunction with the acquisition, Scott Ferber, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Videology, joins Amobee as Chief Innovation Officer. Domenic Venuto, most recently General Manager of IBM Watson’s Consumer Division and Watson Advertising, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. In addition, Erica Golden, previously head of Global Talent Development at Apple, has been named Chief People Officer.

“Amobee’s successful acquisition of Videology’s assets gives our clients a next generation approach to reach and engage customers on a global scale across multiple devices and screens,” said Kim Perell, CEO of Amobee. “Scott Ferber, Domenic Venuto and Erica Golden are exceptional industry leaders and visionaries in the fields of connected TV, artificial intelligence, machine learning and talent development; all three will play an instrumental role in driving Amobee’s next wave of growth and innovation.”

Ferber is a pioneer in the digital advertising industry and trailblazer in the converged TV and digital video advertising space. With more than 20 years of senior leadership experience, Ferber is a proven technology innovator who understood, early-on, marketers’ desire to tie digital performance metrics to television. He has spent his career utilizing mathematics and information technology to build leading-edge businesses and products and, with Videology, built the industry’s most advanced software platform for connected TV and digital video. Prior to founding Videology, Ferber co-founded Advertising.com, which was acquired by AOL.

“Joining forces with Amobee represents the best path forward for Videology; most importantly, we will provide our clients and partners a seamless transition of our linear TV, connected TV and premium digital video solutions and are in a strategic position to drive future growth,” said Ferber. “Videology clients can now leverage our best in breed offering to reach audiences through the insights and solutions that Amobee’s comprehensive marketing platform provides.”

Venuto has more than 20 years of senior management experience in marketing technology and is an expert in overseeing company integrations and building and managing global operations at scale across complex environments. Venuto’s expertise spans P&L management, product strategy and development, programmatic media, ad tech, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Previously, Venuto served as Global President of Data, Technology & Partnerships for Publicis Groupe-owned VivaKi, where he led all aspects of product development, from strategy and technology to experience and data.

"I am honored to join the Amobee team as Chief Operating Officer at a time of enormous growth for the company," said Venuto. “No sector understands consumers the way telcos do; with the backing of Singtel, Amobee is poised to continue to grow its global footprint and further establish itself as one of the top digital advertising players in the world. I’m excited to help lead that charge.”

Golden is an experienced executive coach, organizational development consultant and behavioral scientist who spent the last 13 years at Apple, most recently as head of its Global Talent Development team. Golden is an expert in post-M&A integration and rapidly scaling global technology organizations.

“I’m inspired to join Amobee at such an exciting time for the company,” said Golden. “As Amobee continues to grow and scale globally, I look forward to being an asset to our most important resource, our people, as well as leading the discussion on who we are, who we want to be and execute on the path to get there.”

One of the world’s largest independent marketing platforms, Amobee unifies key programmatic channels—including all major social media platforms, formats and devices—to provide agencies, leading brands and broadcasters with advanced data management and media planning capabilities as well as actionable, real-time market research and proprietary audience data.

Amobee is a technology company that transforms the way brands and agencies make marketing decisions. The Amobee Marketing Platform enables marketers to plan and activate cross channel, programmatic media campaigns using real-time market research, proprietary audience data, advanced analytics, and more than 150 integrated partners, including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat and Twitter. Amobee is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singtel, one of the largest communications technology companies in the world, which reaches more than 700 million mobile subscribers. The company operates across North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia. For more information, visit www.amobee.com or follow @amobee.

Singtel is Asia's leading communications technology group, providing a portfolio of services from next-generation communication, technology services to infotainment to both consumers and businesses. For consumers, Singtel delivers a complete and integrated suite of services, including mobile, broadband and TV. For businesses, Singtel offers a complementary array of workforce mobility solutions, data hosting, cloud, network infrastructure, analytics and cyber-security capabilities. The Group has presence in Asia, Australia and Africa and reaches over 700 million mobile customers in 21 countries. Its infrastructure and technology services for businesses spans 21 countries, with more than 428 direct points of presence in 362 cities. For more information, visit www.singtel.com.

Videology (videologygroup.com) is a leading software provider for converged TV and video advertising. By simplifying big data, we empower marketers and media companies to make smarter advertising decisions to fully harness the value of their audience across screens. Our math and science-based technology enables our customers to manage, measure and optimize digital video and TV advertising to achieve the best results in the converging media landscape. Videology, Inc., is a privately-held, venture-backed company, whose investors include Catalyst Investors, Comcast Ventures, NEA, Pinnacle Ventures, and Valhalla Partners. Videology is headquartered in New York, NY, with key offices in Baltimore, Austin, Toronto, London, Paris, Madrid, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and sales teams across North America.

