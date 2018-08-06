An Astounding Fashion Show Depicting Super Luxury at DLF5 Mesmerizes All

DLF5 hosted an astounding fashion show at the premises of much talked about The Crest Club House on 4th August, Saturday evening. The event was brilliantly curated by the outstanding Indian fashion designer Payal Jain. The audience sat regaled as the models walked the ramp flaunting her collection “Moonlit” that showcased progressiveness, beauty, and uniqueness of super luxury residential communities at DLF5. Popular Bollywood actress Vani Kapoor walked the ramp in a ravishing red gown as the show stopper.

Inspired by delicate milky white flowers of ethereal beauty, and pristine simplicity, Moonlit by Payal Jain elegantly interweaves the elements of super luxury living at The Aralias, The Magnolias and The Camellias at DLF5. The interplay of textiles, yarns, weaves and precious details bring together a 'Vision in White'.

Heritage and tradition are reinterpreted in dramatic contemporary silhouettes and intricate drapes. Hand crafted intricate Chikankari, three dimensional appliqué, traditional mirror-work, Resham-Dori embroidery, age-old Zardosi and a sprinkling of precious bugle beads on luxurious silk taffeta, satin, floaty sheer Georgette, sensual Chanderi, handwoven 'Katruan' and 'Khinkhab' weave the aesthetic of understated luxury!

DLF5, the only one of its kind in the world, has an enviable mix of residential communities, business powerhouses, state-of-the-art golf club with two signature golf courses; Arnold Palmer and Gary Player and the world on a platter in terms of dining and recreational avenues. DLF5 has been a pioneer in defining super luxury living. The Aralias, The Magnolias and soon to be unveiled The Camellias, stand as a testament to the same, with the golf drive communities celebrated and recognized at a global pedestal.

Payal Jain is one of the leading designers in the country. In the past two decades, Payal is synonymous with a classic and timeless signature style, where each ensemble created is an enriched synthesis of heritage fabrics and craftsmanship. A strong foundation in neo-classical aesthetics coupled with an unparalleled standard of perfection is the essence of Payal’s designs. With understated silhouettes and an extraordinary sense of style, her designs speak an international language. Forms and fabrics that bond in ingenious ways, fabrics that are esoteric yet blend into myriad and unusual silhouettes, bear the Payal Jain signature.