Analogix Introduces Industry’s Lowest Power eDP TCON with In-Cell Touch for Latest Generation Notebooks

Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. today announced its ANX2403, the industry’s lowest power Full HD embedded DisplayPort™ 1.4 (eDP) timing controller (TCON) with panel self-refresh (PSR), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 support, and in-cell finger and active stylus touch for notebook PCs with graphics display resolution up to 1920×1280.

Leveraging Analogix’s technology leadership in low-power processes, the ANX2403 reduces the Full HD 60Hz power consumption to 60mW using 28nm process technology, a 35% reduction over the 40nm technology and more than 50% reduction over the 55nm technology, becoming the lowest power TCON in the industry. Moreover, the ANX2403 supports Intel low refresh rate (LRR) and PSR2 for even further power reductions.

“The ANX2403 brings together our capabilities in low-power processes, in-cell touch, and high-dynamic-range (HDR) technology, offering the lowest power consumption to date, better image performance, and thinner panels with reduced bezels at a lower cost to display panel manufacturers,” said Michael Ching, vice president of marketing for Analogix.

Most recently, the ANX2403 has passed HDR400 testing at Allion. Samples are available now and will ship in mass production in Q4 2018.

About Analogix Semiconductor

Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. designs and manufactures semiconductors for the digital multimedia market, from portable devices such as smartphones, notebooks, and VR head mounted displays, to large, high-definition TVs and high-end graphics cards. Analogix is the market leader in providing end-to-end interface connectivity semiconductor solutions for DisplayPort under its SlimPort brand, including high-speed signal conditioners, and an industry leader in mobile display controllers, such as low-power, high-speed timing controller solutions. The DisplayPort standard is an innovative, packetized digital interface for high-resolution video and audio that was developed by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA). SlimPort branded products are compliant with DisplayPort, Mobility DisplayPort (MyDP), and DisplayPort Alternate Mode over the USB Type-C connector.

