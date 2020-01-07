Analogix Introduces Times Square Reference Design RD1011, Industry’s First Bi-directional USB-C Active Cable With Integrated Retimer

by businesswireindia.com

Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. today announced the availability of Times Square RD1011, its high-performance reference design for USB-C™ to USB-C™ active cable with true bi-directional support, capable of connecting a USB-C source to a USB-C device across multi-meter distances.

Analogix's Times Square RD1011 bi-directional USB-C active cable with Integrated retimer (Graphic: Business Wire)

Leveraging Analogix’s expertise in high-speed signal management, USB-C port controller architecture, and proven SRIS and LTTPR retimer technology, RD1011 offers best-in-class performance with highest interoperability, lowest power consumption at under 1.5W, and lowest bill of materials (BOM) cost featuring:

Dual retimer architecture with connection via a 4 meter twisted-pair cable and one paddle card at each end of the cable to maximize length without sacrificing performance;

Bi-directional solution for extending USB-C, USB 3.2 10 Gbps Gen2 or DisplayPort 8.1 Gbps HBR3 source output over long distances;

SRIS architecture for true USB 3.2 compliance, as well as transparent and non-transparent (LTTPR) architecture for DisplayPort 1.4a interoperability;

Fully functional e-marker controller with Power Deliver (PD 3.0) handling USB-C power contract negotiation and SOP`/SOP“ messages.

“We’re pleased to be further expanding our industry-leading signal conditioning technology to pertinent and fundamental applications,” said Michael Ching, vice president of marketing at Analogix. “Times Square’s clever architecture will extend the system performance across a thin and powerful USB-C cable to display monitors, highly integrated docking stations, and VR HMDs.”

“We see growing demand for USB 3.2 USB-C to USB-C active cables and Analogix’s reference design is the framework that enables such connections with optimal performance,” said Robert Lin, Head of ABG US Sales and Support at Foxlink.

RD1011 is sampling now and product demonstrations are taking place during this week’s CES® 2020, at Analogix Exhibitor Suite 30-136 in The Venetian, Las Vegas.

About Analogix Semiconductor

Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. designs and manufactures semiconductors for the digital multimedia market, from portable devices such as smartphones, notebooks, and AR/VR head mounted displays, to large, high-definition TVs and high-end graphics cards. Analogix is the market leader in providing end-to-end interface connectivity semiconductor solutions for DisplayPort under its SlimPort brand, including high-speed signal conditioners, and an industry leader in display panel controllers, such as low-power, high-speed timing controller solutions. The DisplayPort standard is an innovative, packetized digital interface for high-resolution video and audio that was developed by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA). SlimPort branded products are compliant with DisplayPort, Mobility DisplayPort (MyDP), and DisplayPort Alternate Mode over the USB Type-C connector.

Analogix display panel timing controllers offer the world’s lowest power, smallest packaging, and proprietary image enhancement to produce more accurate colors, thinner bezels, and smoother frame rates on the latest high dynamic range (HDR) panels.

For more information visit www.analogix.com and www.slimport.com, follow us on Twitter @Analogix and @SlimPortConnect, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Analogix and SlimPort are trademarks or registered trademarks of Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

