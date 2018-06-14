  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
14 Jun 2018, Edition - 1066, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • JUST IN: More trouble for Former FM P. Chidambaram
  • India is going to make a separate statement on the UN report on June 19 at UNHRC in Geneva
  • 7 day custody for all accused in Bhima – Koregaon case
  • Amnesty International endorses ‘motivated’ UN report
  • One army personnel martyred while two terrorists gunned down at an operation in Bandipora’s Panar area in J&K
  • Maoists tried recruiting JNU students, twist revealed in Bhima Koregaon case
  • JUST IN: CRPF vehicle targeted, clashes erupted in Banihal, J&K
  • J&K: Army jawan abducted in Shopian
  • AIADMK MLAs disqualification case: Madras HC upholds disqualification of 18 MLAs
  • Air India flights stranded at Delhi airport as sandstorm hits Chandigarh
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Andersen Global Adds Legal Services in Brazil

by businesswireindia.com

June 14, 2018

Business Wire India

Andersen Global continues its growth and robust presence within the Latin American region with the addition of Lotti e Araujo, a law firm with offices in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Lotti’s legal practice, which includes about 30 attorneys and is led by Managing Director Rogério Araújo, will complement the existing Andersen Tax team in Brazil.

 

“South America continues to be a significant market for the firm, and Lotti is an excellent fit to our expansion plans in the region. The addition gives us full service legal capabilities,” remarked Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO, Mark Vorsatz. “Additionally, several of the Lotti partners previously worked at Arthur Andersen in the legal practice in Brazil and share our values of stewardship, transparency, and best-in-class service.”

 

Lotti e Araujo provides legal services in several areas of corporate law, with an expertise in the tax litigation, civil, labor, and corporate sectors. The firm specializes in litigation, administrative law, and advisory services, such as foreign investments, commercial, international trade, intellectual property, real estate management, labor law, and sports law.

 

“Together, along with the existing tax practice in Brazil, we will be able to increase our service offerings for our clients,” said Rogério. “We pride ourselves on providing high quality legal services, and working with the team at Andersen will help us deliver more extensive and quality coverage internationally.”

 

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 3,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 106 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

 

 

 

 

 

 
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿