Andersen Global Announces Added Presence in Africa With Tadesse Kiros Law Office

Andersen Global announces an added presence in Africa with Tadesse Kiros Law Office, one of the largest law offices in Ethiopia. This collaboration with Tadesse Kiros further increases Andersen Global’s footprint in Africa, making this the eighth country in the continent in which the international association has a presence.

Founder and Managing Partner, Tadesse Kiros, said, “We look forward to being able to deliver a combination of tax and legal services that are not confined geographically, as this collaboration strengthens our cross-border capabilities and will offer us great possibilities for expansion into new markets.”

Founded in 1996, Tadesse Kiros Law Office is a leading legal service provider in terms of coverage and services provided. The firm advises local and international clients on issues affecting a variety of areas of law including investment, trade, and commercial agreements or transactions. Tadesse Kiros Law Office specializes in mergers and acquisitions, energy and infrastructure, public private partnerships, banking and finance, company law, intellectual property, mining, tax, labor and employment, and environmental law.

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO, Mark Vorsatz, remarked, “Tadesse was previously the Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Ethiopia, and I look forward to working with him and his team, like-minded individuals who share our values of transparency, seamlessness, and stewardship. The collaboration with Tadesse Kiros Law Office, one of the most prestigious law firms in Ethiopia, brings strength to our firm and is part of our overall expansion strategy in Africa.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 3,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 118 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

