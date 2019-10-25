Andersen Global Announces Agreement in Slovenia

by businesswireindia.com

Andersen Global is proud to announce its expansion into Slovenia in Central Europe via a collaboration agreement with Miro Senica and Attorneys, one of the oldest, largest and most respected law firms in Slovenia.

Miro Senica and Attorneys was founded in 1986 by Miro Senica, and the full-service firm now has six partners and more than 25 legal professionals in its Ljubljana office. It is continuously ranked as a top-tier firm by industry organizations, including IFLR 1000 and Chambers Global.

The firm’s attorneys provide legal advice in 12 different languages and have a broad range of domestic and international corporate clients in banking and finance, corporate and commercial law, civil law, compulsory settlement, bankruptcy and liquidation procedures, dispute resolution, arbitration and mediation, employment, intellectual property, mergers and acquisitions, public procurement, real estate, securities, and taxes.

“Our method to growth and success over the past 33 years has simply been always to provide every client with the very best in legal knowledge, professionalism and service,” said Katarina Kresal, Office Managing Director of Miro Senica and Attorneys. “Currently, we provide a ‘one stop shop’ to clients in the region, and our collaboration with Andersen Global will allow us to expand our client base and provide premier service around the world.”

“Miro Senica and Attorneys has a strong reach and an excellent reputation,” said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO. “They work closely with several other firms in the region who will also be joining our organization. All these firms share our standard for excellence and passion for stewardship, transparency and independence. Our expansion in the region is a milestone in our development and Katarina Kresal and her team at Miro Senica and Attorneys are laying the foundation. I look forward to their active involvement in our expansion as they will serve a coordinating function in the region.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 4,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 154 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

