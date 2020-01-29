Andersen Global Announces Collaboration with Lipa Meir & Co.

by businesswireindia.com

Andersen Global entered into a collaboration with Lipa Meir & Co., one of the most established and reputable law firms in Israel, adding dimension to the organization’s existing presence in the Middle East.

Led by Office Managing Partner Alon Pomeranc, Lipa Meir & Co., founded in 1987, is comprised of more than 80 legal professionals that specialize in a variety of legal services including corporate law, M&A, litigation & dispute resolution, antitrust & competition, banking & finance, energy & infrastructure, capital markets & securities, project finance, cleantech & clean energy, healthcare & life sciences, high-tech & technology, and real estate. The firm has also been consistently recognized by global legal directories, including Chambers and Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000 and WTR.

“Lipa Meir & Co. is committed to and routinely delivers legal services of the highest caliber, and we constantly strive to expand our service offerings,” Alon said. “Our goal is to act as a one-stop shop for our clients, and the opportunity to collaborate with Andersen Global allows us to do so by giving our clients the resources of a global firm while maintaining the highest of professional standards.”

“Lipa Meir has an outstanding reputation in Israel and the Middle East, and Alon has had terrific vision for the firm since becoming Managing Partner,” said Mark Vorsatz Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO. “He and his team provide clients with the best-in-class solutions and prioritize stewardship, independence and transparency. Combined with our existing team in Israel, we will have a very formidable presence in this market.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has nearly 5,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 167 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200128005020/en/

Source: Businesswire