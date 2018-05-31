Andersen Global Announces Presence in India

by businesswireindia.com

Andersen Global is proud to announce its presence in India with the addition of Nangia Advisors LLP, a tax practice firm with locations in New Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Gurgaon and Dehradun. Nangia Advisors LLP becomes a collaborating firm of Andersen Global with over 250 professionals and nearly 38 years of experience, kick-starting Andersen’s expansion into India.

Founder and Managing Partner Rakesh Nangia commented, “Our collaboration with Andersen Global further enhances the strong team we have in India and our ability to provide quality and seamless service in India and globally. The collaboration provides us with an opportunity to closely work with professionals of the highest pedigree located in over 100 locations across the world. We believe that this collaboration will translate into substantial value addition for our clients.”

“India’s economy is one of the largest in the world, so our growth here is part of a larger strategy to increase our footprint in the region,” said Mark Vorsatz, Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO. “Best-in-class, integrity and independence remain our priorities, and we will continue to expand our team in India with this in mind.”

Nangia Advisors LLP counsels multinationals doing business in India on a wide range of matters including entry strategy, re-organizations, cross-border taxation, transfer pricing, tax consulting and advisory, tax litigation, mergers & acquisitions, and investment banking across a range of sectors. This includes both private as well as publicly held businesses and Fortune 500 Companies.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 3,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 100 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

