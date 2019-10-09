Andersen Global Enters Namibia; Continues Expanding Presence in Africa

by businesswireindia.com

Andersen Global is proud to announce a collaboration agreement with one of Namibia’s largest law firms, Dr Weder, Kauta & Hoveka Inc. Andersen Global’s presence in Southern Africa has grown significantly this year with additions in South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Mauritius and now Namibia – the 17th country in Africa in which the global organization now has a presence.

With deep roots practicing law in Namibia for more than 70 years, Dr Weder, Kauta & Hoveka Inc has over 100 legal professionals and 19 Partners across Namibia with offices in Windhoek, Ongwediva, Swakopmund and Grootfontein.

“At the core of our business we are relationship-driven and mindful of the way we conduct ourselves,” said André Swanepoel, Dr Weder, Kauta & Hoveka Inc. Office Managing Director. “We are transparent and committed to providing best-in-class service to our clients and are happy to collaborate with the firms in the Andersen Global international organization as our values strongly align.”

Dr Weder, Kauta & Hoveka Inc. provides legal services to individuals, families and corporate clients in litigation, labor law, commercial law, corporate law, tax law, and conveyancing.

“Namibia is in a unique position of growth and economic building, and thus a very important market for our African strategy and as we continue expanding globally,” said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO. “André and his team share our values of seamlessness and stewardship, and we look forward to working closely with them in Namibia.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 4,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 151 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

