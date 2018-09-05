Andersen Global Expands in Eastern Europe with OrienTax

by businesswireindia.com

Andersen Global strengthens its expansion into Eastern Europe with news that the leading and largest independent firm in Hungary has become a collaborating firm of the international organization.

Headquartered in Budapest, OrienTax has signed a Collaboration Agreement with the Andersen Global association, initiating Andersen’s presence in the country and paving the way for continued growth in the region. Andersen Global already has a presence in Eastern Europe with a collaboration in Poland, and has a solid presence in the rest of Western and Central Europe.

“The OrienTax partners had both previously worked at Arthur Andersen and then a Big Four firm, so they understand how incredibly important the culture we are building is to our clients and our employees,” said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO Mark Vorsatz. “We spent quite a bit of time evaluating this market and OrienTax stood out as the best. Hungary is an important market for our business as we build out in Central and Eastern Europe. It’s a great match as far as we’re concerned, and we are excited to bring this great group into our fold.”

OrienTax, led by Partners Karoly Radnai and Gyorgy Szekely, is the largest independent tax service provider in Hungary with a substantial client base of high-profile international and large and medium-sized Hungarian companies. The firm is considered an industry leader in Hungary, and has been providing tax services across a wide spectrum of sectors, including agrarian, pharmaceutical, energy, financial, telecommunications and technology. The firm also has specific expertise tax consulting for the sports and film industries.

“We always had a desire to have access to a global solution for our clients and Andersen lines up so closely with what we desire in terms of quality of client service and culture. Our clients expect professionalism, expertise, and trust, so there really were no apprehensions or reservations for us,” said Karoly Radnai.

“Andersen has a long and very rich history of operating as the best of the best in tax consulting and related services. We’re excited to be a part of the group who is building a firm that exceeds expectations of what a traditional tax firm means to its clients across the globe and a better industry for future generations,” added Gyorgy Szekely.

Andersen Global is an association of legally separate, independent member firms of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 3,500 professionals worldwide in over 111 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005030/en/

Source: Businesswire