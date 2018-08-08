Andersen Global Expands in Europe with LANSKY, GANZGER + partner

by businesswireindia.com

Andersen Global expanded its presence in Europe this week through a collaboration with LANSKY, GANZGER + partner (LGP), one of the largest independent law firms in Central Europe. The Collaboration Agreement includes three related entities located in Vienna, Austria; Bratislava, Slovakia; and Astana, Kazakhstan. LGP was founded by Gabriel Lansky and Gerald Ganzger.

The firm advises companies and public institutions in all areas of business. Since the appointment of lawyer Julia Andras as a partner in January 2018, the management of LGP consists of four partners in Vienna, four partners in Bratislava and three partners in Astana. The firm specializes in corporate, M&A, labor law, migration law, real estate law, litigation and arbitration, criminal law, compliance, IP, environmental law, and anti-trust and competition law. Other services include tax planning relating to personal residential taxes, developing tax-optimized holding structures, and international tax planning.

“We are pleased to add such a high quality international firm to the organization. Austria is a critical gateway to Central and Eastern Europe and it is our expectation that we will work with our new colleagues to build out our footprint in the region over the course of the next year,” said Mark Vorsatz, Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO. “This now brings us to 46 locations in Europe, 40 countries globally and legal services in 30 countries. Our group has now grown close to 500 partners and over 3,500 people.”

“In general, international positioning is a challenge for every law firm, as different markets require different work methods. We consider ourselves to be pragmatic problem solvers and are excited to collaborate with Andersen Global, which combines the advantages of our presence in Vienna, Bratislava, and Astana with the global association’s footprint,” the founder of the firm, Gabriel Lansky, says about the collaboration with Andersen Global.

Managing Partner Julia Andras added, “It is a win-win situation for us as we looked for a cooperation partner in Austria and Slovakia. Our clients will have access to over 3,000 international professionals via Andersen Global. Additionally, we have expanded our portfolio in the area of tax law.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 3,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 108 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005007/en/

Source: Businesswire