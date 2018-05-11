  • Download mobile app

Andersen Tax & Legal Opens an Office in Seville

by businesswireindia.com

May 11, 2018

Business Wire India

Andersen Tax & Legal opened an office in Seville on May 1st, continuing its expansion in Spain. The firm, which also has a presence in Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia, has added a fourth location in the country, where it is developing a determined growth strategy.

 

A team of seven professionals will join in Seville, led by two Partners, José Manuel Pumar and Tomás Rivero. Additionally, Carlos Soto is joining as the head of the litigation area.

 

The new Partners specialize in tax law and have extensive knowledge of the Seville market. José Manuel Pumar has a Law degree from the University of Seville and a Master's degree in Business Administration from ESADE. He has more than 30 years of experience in tax. Prior to Andersen Tax & Legal, he was a Partner at Auren and an associate at Arthur Andersen.

 

Tomás Rivero holds a Law and Business Administration and Management degree from the Universidad Pablo de Olavide de Sevilla and a Master's Degree in Business Law from the Centro de Estudios Garrigues. Tomás has extensive experience in restructuring operations.

 

“The opening of an office in Seville is a key step in our growth plan, which allows us to expand our territorial coverage and continue to position ourselves in the domestic market. It reflects the organization’s commitment to Spain, where it already has four Andersen Tax & Legal offices, as well as an additional presence in Bilbao through Euskaltax, a collaborating firm of Andersen Global,” Managing Partner of Andersen Tax & Legal in Spain, Jaime Olleros, commented. “Seville is a strategic location, and we plan to strengthen our presence in the market by expanding our capacities in the coming months to respond to the needs of clients with comprehensive and quality service.”

 

Andersen Tax & Legal is the Spanish member firm of Andersen Global, an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 2,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 94 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

 

 

 

 
Source: Businesswire

