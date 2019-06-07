Andrew Keys Joins DARMA Capital as Managing Partner

by businesswireindia.com

DARMA’s goal is to provide Quantitative Systematic Alpha Generation of Web3 Protocols

DARMA is Registered with the CFTC, and a Member of NFA

Flagship Fund is an Ether Optimized Long Strategy with over $100M under management

ConsenSys is First Corporate Treasury Risk Management Client



Andrew Keys joins Digital Asset Risk Management Advisors (DARMA Capital) as Managing Partner. DARMA Capital currently manages over $100M of digital assets since its public soft launch in early 2019. DARMA Capital’s goal is to provide Quantitative Systematic Alpha Generation of Web3 Blockchain Protocols. DARMA’s flagship fund is an Optimized Long Ether fund for investors wanting to protect a net long ETH position from negative price events and accumulate more ether. Andrew will be responsible for DARMA Capital’s global business development and product strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005153/en/

Andrew Keys joins Digital Asset Risk Management Advisors (DARMA Capital) as Managing Partner. (Photo: Business Wire)

The other partners of DARMA Capital are James Slazas, formerly head of Capital Markets at ConsenSys and John Slazas, founder of JSTrading Services, a quantitative trading analytics company. DARMA’s first corporate risk management client is ConsenSys. DARMA Capital is an investment fund registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Commodity Pool Operator (CPO), Commodity Trading Adviser (CTA), and a member of the National Futures Association (NFA).

Prior to DARMA Capital, Andrew co-founded ConsenSys Capital. He also served as head of global business development for ConsenSys, the largest Ethereum software engineering company in the world. During Andrew’s tenure at ConsenSys, his responsibilities included teaching central banks and Fortune 500’s the importance of blockchain technology in digitizing the global economy. Andrew also co-created the first Ethereum Blockchain-as-a-Service offering with Microsoft and helped start the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), an open-source cross-industry initiative focused on permeating Ethereum technology through enterprise environments. EEA is now one of the largest open-source blockchain initiatives in existence.

On joining DARMA Capital, Andrew said, “I’m thrilled to continue maturing the blockchain system with DARMA Capital. Our mission of providing Quantitative Systematic Alpha Generation of Web3 protocols will help corporations and institutions effectively manage risk in the nascent and volatile blockchain ecosystem. By registering with CFTC and having world class vendors such as Greenberg Traurig as our legal counsel, and Opus as our fund administrator, we plan to be the gold-standard of institutional investment.”

Joseph Lubin, founder and CEO of ConsenSys remarked, "As a foundational member of ConsenSys Solutions, Andrew was a key driver in opening up the Ethereum ecosystem to enterprise. As a member of the Ethereum community, Andrew has been a friend to many and a unifying force and voice in many situations. I expect Andrew's new role at DARMA will enable him to continue his work in strengthening and fostering communication and cohesion in our ecosystem. And of course we are excited to watch Andrew and the brilliant team at DARMA continue to crush it with respect to performance."

About DARMA Capital

DARMA is an investment fund registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Commodity Pool Operator (CPO) and Commodity Trading Adviser (CTA) and a member of the National Futures Association (NFA). The fund is a Cayman-Delaware Master-Feeder structure with the general partnership and Investment Advisor based in Puerto Rico. All investors are Qualified Eligible Participants (QEP). Supporting the fund are world-class service providers including Greenberg Traurig and Walkers Global for legal counsel, Duff & Phelps for compliance, and Opus Fund Services for fund administration.

The firm is based in Dorado, Puerto Rico with additional trading operations in Chicago and Dubai. For more information, please visit www.darma.capital.

Disclosures

This fund is only available to qualified eligible participants. An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. To request a Private Placement Memorandum, please email [email protected].

This press release is provided solely for information purposes and does not constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer, or any advice or recommendation, to purchase financial instruments, and may not be construed as such or serve as the basis of any investment decision.

An investment in the fund involves risk, including loss of principal. The fund is not suitable for all investors. The fund is new and has a limited operating history. Before making an investment decision, potential investors are advised to read carefully the private offering memorandum, the limited partnership agreement, and the related subscription documents and to consult with their tax and financial advisors and legal counsel.

DARMA LLC is a member of NFA and is subject to NFA’s regulatory oversight and examinations. DARMA LLC has engaged or may engage in underlying or spot digital asset transactions in a DARMA Optimized Long-ETH fund. Although NFA has jurisdiction over DARMA LLC and its DARMA Optimized Long-ETH fund, you should be aware that NFA does not have regulatory oversight authority for underlying or spot market digital asset products or transactions or digital asset exchanges, custodians or markets. You should also be aware that given certain material characteristics of these products, including lack of a centralized pricing source and the opaque nature of the digital asset market, there currently is no sound or acceptable practice for NFA to adequately verify the ownership and control of a digital asset or the valuation attributed to a digital asset by DARMA LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005153/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005153/en/Source: Businesswire