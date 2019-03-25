Anil Kapoor Inaugurates "Qutone Experience Center" in Ahmedabad

Qutone – The pioneer in Tile Innovations creates a magnum showcase for a luxury experience in the world heritage city of India. Qutone Experience Center offers a robust and overwhelming experience of wide range of Ceramic & Vitrified Tiles, made by Qutone with international quality standards. Qutone Experience Center houses a huge range of Qutone products iMarble, DGVT, Qrock, iQ-Smart, Elegante and Wall Tiles are showcased under one roof to provide wide choice of extravagant and magnificent product range.

CMD Manoj Agarwal, MD Sunil Manglunia, MD Rajeev Adlakha and Brand Ambassador Anil Kapoor along with other dignitaries of Qutone Inaugurating the Qutone Experience Center

Qutone created new benchmarks with varied innovations in the Indian Tile industry and is honoured to be partnering the Prime Minister’s “Make in India” initiative. The company is manufacturing the product line “imarble” – World’s Biggest Slab at first of its kind, state-of-the-art plant using European technology based at Gujarat. Actor Anil Kapoor who is the Brand Ambassador & Face for Qutone, visited Ahmedabad and inaugurated the Qutone Experience Center along with Mr. Manoj Agarwal – C.M.D., Qutone and the entire management.

Present on the occasion, Mr. Manoj Agarwal, said, “It was an honour and a very proud when we inaugurated Qutone Experience Center in Ahmedabad which makes this the 11th in India. Morbi, Gujarat is the manufacturing hub for the Tile Industry in India and we at Qutone have believed in outdoing ourselves always and with QEC, we are planning to take the Tile experience in Commercial and Residential spaces to a new level all together.”

Present on the occasion, Mr. Sunil Manglunia – M.D., Qutone expressed his gratitude to all present and the support from Mr. Anil Kapoor, “Qutone and Anil Kapoor are synonymous for their constant endeavour for perfection and re invention. We at Qutone believe in Innovation and we have introduced numerous products and technologies to India and to the world, echoing the Prime Ministers vision of “Make in India”."

Mr. Rajeev Adlakha – M.D., Qutone feels, “With every passing year India’s contribution to the world market has been increasing and we at Qutone find immense pride in the fact that our products are present in over 61 countries today and with Qutone Experience Center in Italy already, we will soon be having our showrooms in United Kingdom, Spain and China.”

Continuing his association with Qutone for the third consecutive year, Bollywood Actor Mr. Anil Kapoor says, “The temperatures in Ahmedabad are already soaring with all the fabulous display of products that I witnessed here at Qutone Experience Center today. To envision something so phenomenal in the first place is an outstanding initiative and I congratulate the team of Qutone with all my heart.”

Qutone Experience Center are present in 11 locations in India now and one in Italy, the forthcoming months will see launches in Guwahati, Delhi, Kolkata, Indore in India and Spain, China and United Kingdom.