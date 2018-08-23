Anmol Launches New TVC for their Product “Twinz” Starring Akshay Kumar and Archana Puran Singh

Leading national bakery brand Anmol has launched the TVC for their latest product ‘Twinz’. The TVC stars Actor Akshay Kumar, along with Actress Archana Puran Singh playing a married couple. Both the actors, known for their excellent screen presence and their comic timing, make this TVC a fun watch. The TVC has successfully portrayed the uniqueness of the product with elements of humour and surprise. The sugar and masala sprinkled butter cracker, is a perfect snack, sure to win favour with all age groups. The TVC does complete justice to the product tagline i.e, “Anmol Twinz – Taste Mein Naya Twist”.

Anmol Twinz

Ever since it made its entry on digital platforms, the TVC has been receiving massive traction and love from the audience. The idea behind the TVC along with their performances, have been well received by everyone. Akshay Kumar and Archana Puran Singh have also gone on to promote the TVC on their personal social media accounts. The unexpected yet hilarious twist in the end is a massive hit with the audience. Take a look at this riot of an ad, whose wicked twist is definitely going to tickle your funny bone.

Anmol Twinz – Taste Mein Naya Twist

The TVC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4vM5f6oBEj8

The USP of the Product

The product is a butter cracker, with a unique taste of sugar sprinkles and masala. The ingredients, though contrasting in nature, add an element of novelty to the product. The unique taste of Anmol Twinz promises to provide an irresistible snacking experience. Speaking on the TVC, Mr. Bimal Kumar Choudhary, Managing Director, Anmol Industries Limited, said – “ We are very proud to launch Twinz to our progressive consumers. We believe its unique yet mouth watering taste is going to be a hit among them. The TVC starring Mr. Akshay Kumar alongside ace actress Archana Puran Singh will surely strike a chord with the audience. The consumers are always looking for something new and that is what we strived to achieve with the product. The idea and execution of the TVC is on point and brilliantly showcases the USP of our product.”