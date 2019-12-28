Annual Winter Light Fiesta at the Global Township Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

by businesswireindia.com

The global festival of New Year is celebrated in a vibrant style by Hiranandani Group in its global best township Hiranandani Gardens Powai. The annual flagship event of winter light Fiesta will spread joy and happiness from 28 December 2019 to 1 January 2020 from 7 pm to 12 am at Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.Hiranandani Gardens Powai vibrant global township epitomizes integral community living with a holistic experience. The social fabric comprises of best in class educational, healthcare, retail, hospitality and entertainment amenities inclusive of eco-green spaces enriching citizen’s quality of life. The township also encompasses the serene nature trail, water bodies and unparalleled civic infrastructure to upkeep the standard of living and offer premium lifestyle.The mixed-used integrated township is one of the premium central business districts of island city of Mumbai. The hustling – bustling township is inclusive of vibrant commercial, MNC and retail office offices which includes substantial working populace operating out of this established location.The annual winter light fiesta at Hiranandani Gardens Powai symbolizes the global New Year celebration in a global style with dazzling and twinkling of lights lifting up the festive spirit. This flagship event ushers into a joy of celebration and positive sentiment among the residents, visitors and also the vast working populace in Powai.Hiranandani Gardens Powai is a preferred destination by the young affluent aspirational home buyers to enhance its lifestyle quotient as well as enjoy the comfort of the walk to work. With Powai being rightly accredited as Mumbai’s urban heritage, the boutique ambitious homes of 1 and 2bhk are aptly designed for the emerging millennial workforce. The modish homes will offer the comfort, lifestyle and the holistic living experience will power these commercial spaces will need rental accommodation, which translates into an excellent opportunity for investors who would be assured of good rental income – apart from the capital appreciation which a Hiranandani Home always gets.Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder & MD – Hiranandani Group said that, “A light-up sets the theme for festive culmination of a successful year as also the start of a new year, with hopes and aspirations of doing even better. The Winter Lightup at Hiranandani Gardens, Powai reflects twinkling and shining lights that shine on the self-sufficient and enduring Global Township, which has always focused on creating a better experience in every aspect of life. The millennial concept of walk to work is being truly integrated township; it also reflects the festive light up that rings in the New Year in Mumbai.”Celebration is an integral part of life, as indeed, of community living. This sparkling light fiesta a means to express and wish festive greetings not just to residents of Hiranandani gardens, Powai, but to the citizens of Mumbai and the MMR. Past editions of the fiesta have seen non-residents, visitors and celebrators gathers to enjoy the beauty of sparkling street. Effectively, the twinkling streets embellished with glowing lights bring communities together to celebrate the New Year.Source: Businesswire