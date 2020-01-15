Ant Financial Debuts World’s Leading Fintech Conference, to Take Place in Shanghai

by businesswireindia.com

Ant Financial, operator of the world’s largest payment and lifestyle platform Alipay, today announced the launch of the INCLUSION Fintech Conference, an event that aims to bring together the global financial and technology community, to envision the future of a world that’s more inclusive, green, and sustainable through digital technology.

The inaugural conference, organized by Alipay and Ant Financial together with Alibaba Group, will be held from April 23 to 25, 2020 in Shanghai, a thriving global financial and technology hub. The first INCLUSION event is set to welcome an estimated 20,000 to 30,000 attendees from across the world, making it one of the largest fintech conferences globally.

Participants will hear from and interact with notable speakers including top entrepreneurs, economists, and thought leaders from organizations ranging from financial institutions, technology companies, to research institutions. Speakers will address fundamental questions that will impact the future of the world, such as how to make finance more inclusive, commerce more diversified, and urban lives more efficient.

“Ant Financial is thrilled to host the inaugural INCLUSION Fintech Conference in Shanghai,” said Douglas Feagin, Ant Financial President of International Business Group. “With the launch of the INCLUSION Fintech Conference, we hope to create connections that encourage robust discussion on how technology innovations such as blockchain, Internet of Things and artificial intelligence can propel sustainable development in finance, commerce and the environment. This should promote greater collaboration across the global economy.”

Located near the historic The Bund district, the three-day event will feature more than 100 forums, with keynotes and panels covering major themes such as the global digital economy, digital finance, innovative technology, commerce and cities, and sustainability. Alongside the forums, exhibition areas and special zones will be set up to showcase the latest fintech innovations and digital lifestyle trends.

Ant Financial expects to expand the INCLUSION Fintech Conference series to other global fintech hubs in regions including Europe and Southeast Asia. More information including venue and ticketing details will be made available at www.inclusionconf.com/en.

About the INCLUSION Fintech Conference

About Ant Financial

Ant Financial Services Group, officially established in October 2014, is an innovative technology provider that aims to bring inclusive financial services to the world. Headquartered in Hangzhou, China, we are the operator of Alipay, an online payment service launched in 2004 which has since evolved into the world’s largest payment and lifestyle platform.

As a member of the Alibaba digital economy, Ant Financial is working hand in hand with Alibaba Group to make it easy to do business anywhere across the world. Through our innovative technologies, Ant Financial is committed to helping global consumers and small-and-micro enterprises gain access to inclusive financial services that are secure, green, and sustainable, creating greater value for society and bringing equal opportunities to the world.

For more information on Ant Financial, please visit our website at www.antfin.com or follow us on Twitter @AntFinancial and @Alipay.

