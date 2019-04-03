Anudip Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

by businesswireindia.com

Anudip Foundation today announced the elevation of Monisha Banerjee, Executive Director of the Company, to the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Dipak Basu, Founder and current CEO will continue as Chairman of Anudip’s Board of Directors.

“During my twelve years with Anudip it has been my privilege to serve bright and talented young men and women from difficult backgrounds and help them to find a place in today’s fast-paced digital economy,” said Dipak. “Our work would not have been possible without the trust and encouragement of our sponsors, our employers, and the efforts of our dedicated staff. I am delighted that the Company is in good hands going forward. Monisha has already made an impact at Anudip as Executive Director. Her decades-long multi-faceted experience, social commitment, and strategic mindset will be invaluable assets as she assumes Company leadership.”

Accepting on her new role, Monisha said, “Anudip has a long legacy of transforming lives of young men and women deprived of opportunity. Anudip has proven at scale that youth with real and perceived disadvantages – social, economic and physical – can excel in new-age careers with the right counselling, training and support. Continuous innovation, technology, and passionate people will be at our core as we span geographies and break socio-economic barriers to change the skills landscape in India and the world.”

