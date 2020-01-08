Covai Post Network

Lost Stories Academy by the electronic music duo Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi have teamed up with Priyanka Mehta to produce their very own fashion film named ‘The Rogues’ starring 13 of the students who have studied advanced music production in their coveted gold batch. Lost Stories is a renowned band name in the electronic music space with the most recent trending track being, 'Bombay Dreams' along with DJ KSHMR and featuring national award winner Kavita Seth. The duo has brought India's name to the top, in the global electronic music realm.

Not stopping there, they continued to ensure that their music academy in Mumbai kept reinventing itself. They offer experiences to their students that are novel yet vital to succeed in the music industry. Right from brand image building to social media marketing, from fashion makeovers and image engineering to camera facing and confidence building, they teach it all along with music production and DJing. The purpose of this film is to amalgamate all these necessary tools of making a star.

The film is the brainchild of the debut director and conceptualizer, Priyanka Mehta. Priyanka is a storyteller, stylist and a lifestyle consultant who took the plunge in fashion filmmaking after meeting the students from Lost Stories Academy. "The students hail from smaller cities and never had a personal makeover or faced a professional camera before. They lacked confidence to have a conversation with me but when they made me hear their music, I realized that they may not talk eloquently but they were unafraid to let their music speak an unconventional language and break the rules. Thus, inspired by their music pieces, I conceptualized ‘The Rogues’, a short fashion film about the trailblazers and rule breakers who want to break the ceiling." The fashion styling for this film is street style, inspired by the ‘1990s New York Chic’. The clothes and accessories transformed the students into the new-age musical stars of India. The film was shot in monochrome and is just under three minutes, showcasing all 13 students in varied styles and moods.

The music of the film plays the biggest role in making this film a success. The track is produced by DropOut Music, an aspiring music artist called Maitreya who is a gifted pianist. Maitreya is a student of the Gold advanced music production batch and believes in creating music that is unheard of and alternative. He was inspired by the dark treatment of the film and decided to go the underground, alternate music way. He utilized all the skills he learnt at the academy to ensure that the film track is of international quality with original vocals that emote the confidence and the 'feel good' factor the film emotes.

The Founder of the academy, Prayag Mehta of Lost Stories Academy opined, "The skill of facing the camera and exuding confidence is of utmost importance in making of musical stars. Right from creation of music videos to media interactions, from creating dynamic content for social media to conduct shoots to make press kits, this skill is imperative and there is no music academy in India that hones this skill. The Academy also holds workshops for their students with eminent guests such TV actors, creative directors, accomplished bloggers, etc. who give them tips in confidence building, camera facing skills and posing. We thought that apart from imparting the music knowledge we should also help out students to get in the shoes of stars and influencers and ensure that they get a taste of what ensues once they pass out of the academy. We thought that apart from imparting the music knowledge we should also help out students to get in the shoes of stars and influencers and ensure that they get a taste of what ensues once they pass out and become renowned artists. Our students are highly talented and have what it takes to make it in the industry but they needed a push to step out of their comfort zone. This film was made as a platform for the exact same reasons."

‘The Rogues’ film has garnered thousands of views and has received applause from the industry. You can watch the film on YouTube on Lost Stories Academy channel.

