Appirio, MuleSoft Partner to Provide Digital Transformation Solutions

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, today announced that Appirio, a Wipro company, has partnered with software provider MuleSoft to provide digital integration solutions that allow businesses to enhance the value and versatility of their customer relationship management (CRM) systems.Appirio’s Salesforce implementation solutions enable businesses to design, build, and deploy omni-channel user experiences, while MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform offers integration capabilities to connect any application, device, or data source in a standardized way. The combination of services will allow organizations to leverage Appirio’s ability to develop and execute Salesforce strategies while also utilizing MuleSoft’s groundbreaking API-led framework. The result is a 360-degree view of enterprise operations and new customer insights that form the basis for delivering engaging experiences across all consumer touch points.As businesses continue to rely on increasingly complicated tech infrastructure, MuleSoft’s digital integration capabilities are becoming more valuable as a solution to common data connectivity issues.said, “We are investing in expanding our MuleSoft practice to help our customers bridge integration gaps, enable API-led connectivity, and ensure the success of their digital journey. As the partnership continues, Appirio will deliver the expertise and leadership needed to solve development challenges and ensure developers have the tools they need to reach new levels of innovation.”“We’re excited to work with Appirio to better educate the market on the potential of MuleSoft’s API-led approach to integration,” says. “By leveraging reusable APIs, organizations can accelerate their digital transformation initiatives and develop significant competitive advantage.”Source: Businesswire