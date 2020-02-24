Aptorum Group Commences Commercialization of Dioscorea Opposita Bioactive Nutraceutical Tablets and Signed Sales Distribution Agreement in Hong Kong

by businesswireindia.com

Aptorum Group Limited (“Aptorum Group”), a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics to address global unmet medical needs, announces the commercialization of its dietary supplement for women undergoing menopause and experiencing related symptoms. The supplement is made with the bioactive ingredient extracted Chinese yam powder containing “DOI”, which is Aptorum Group’s non-hormonal approach intended to meet certain growing consumer nutritional trends and concerns. It is estimated that 1.2 billion women worldwide will be menopausal or postmenopausal by the year 20301. The global woman’s health supplement market for menopausal symptoms is projected to reach over USD$50bn by 2025 with a CAGR rate of 16.4% (2016-2025)2. Initially, the supplement will be commercialized and sold in Hong Kong; the Company is seeking regulatory clearance to market the product in other major jurisdictions.

As part of the commercialization, Aptorum Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Nativus Life Sciences Limited, entered into a regional distribution agreement with Multipak Limited, a Hong Kong based group that operates household brands, including the Luk Yu® tea bag and other health related products.

Through Multipak, Aptorum Group will be able to increase the accessibility of the product to a large consumer base regionally. The production of Aptorum Group’s dioscorea opposita bioactive nutraceutical tablets has commenced production in Canada and will soon be marketed under the brand name NativusWellTM.

Nativus’s NativusWellTM tablets are natural, non-hormonal supplements containing DOI. The yam powder with DOI utilizes a non-hormonal approach that is intended to boost the general wellness of women undergoing menopause. Third party scientific studies indicate that DOI, the naturally occurring bioactive ingredient in Chinese yam, appears to stimulate estradiol biosynthesis, induce estradiol and progesterone secretion and increase bone density, thereby potentially counteracting the progression of osteoporosis3, one of the common symptoms associated with menopause4.

About Aptorum Group Limited

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM) is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to tackle unmet medical needs. Aptorum Group is pursuing therapeutic projects in orphan diseases, infectious diseases, metabolic diseases and other disease areas.

For more information about Aptorum Group, please visit www.aptorumgroup.com.

