Aquella wins Thailand Property Awards 2019

Aquella Lakeside, phase one of Aquella – the ultimate beach and golf resort – has been awarded as the Best Housing Development (Phang Nga & Krabi) and also won the award for Best Luxury Housing Architectural Design (Resort) at the PropertyGuru – Thailand Property Awards 2019.

[LEFT to RIGHT] Mr. Puthipong Wanabut, Mr. Rafael Revuelta, Mr. Colin Yap, Mr. Andrew McGregor, Mr. Yaron Jacobs, Mr. Henri Young, and Mr. Koochart Kunjara Na Ayuttaya (Photo: Business Wire)

Aquella is being developed jointly by Pinetree Residence Co. Ltd, Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited, Lan Kwai Fong Group and other Thai partners. Located in Phang Nga, north of Phuket, the high-end luxury villa development features a pristine 2.5km beach, a 7,000 yard, par 72, 18-hole golf course created by Pacific Coast Designs, as well as an elegant country club and other amenities.

Each of the 2, 3 and 4-bedroom villa units has its very own private pool, as well as uninterrupted views of the lake and beautifully landscaped gardens.

Aquella’s awards were bestowed by an independent panel of industry experts, meeting strict criteria on design, quality, service delivery, innovation, originality and commitment to sustainability.

It is a great honor for Aquella to have been declared the winner among a field of highly acclaimed competitors in these highly coveted categories of Best Luxury Housing Architectural Design (Resort) & Best Housing Development (Phang Nga & Krabi).

“We are very happy that Aquella has been chosen as the best property with regards bothdesign and housing excellence. This is great recognition for our ongoing commitment to deliver the finest luxury resort villas!” said Dr. Allan Zeman, Chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group.

Mr. Benjamin Lam, Deputy Chairman & Group Managing Director at Pacific Century Premium Developments (PCPD) said, “PCPD is well-known for creating luxury property developments with exceptional new standards, we are very proud to have been given these awards for Aquella, as they recognize the quality of the project and the dedication of all the people behind it.”

With two awards affirming Aquella’s place among the best luxury properties in Thailand, the project is destined to attract interest from investors and future residents from all over the world.

For more information, please visit Aquella.com or contact our sales representatives at [email protected]

ABOUT AQUELLA

Aquella is an exclusive beach, golf resort and country club located on the pristine Andaman Sea coastline, only 30 minutes drive from Phuket International Airport and an even shorter distance from the planned Andaman International Airport. The property is under joint development by Pinetree Residence Co. Ltd, Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited, the Paradise Group (an affiliated entity of the Lan Kwai Fong Group) and other Thai partners. Featuring the most luxurious landscapes in the Phang Nga and Phuket area, opening directly onto 2.5km of Andaman Sea, and a par 72, 18-hole golf course surrounded by the lush pine forests.

ABOUT PACIFIC CENTURY PREMIUM DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED*

Majority-owned by PCCW, Pacific Century Premium Developments is highly reputable in the development and management of luxury property and infrastructure projects in the region. Widely recognized as a trendsetter in innovative lifestyle concepts and exceptional new standards in residential, office and resort developments. The Company’s landmark projects include Cyberport and Bel-Air in Hong Kong, Pacific Century Place in Jakarta, Indonesia and Tokyo, Japan as well as the Park Hyatt Niseko Development in Hokkaido, Japan.

ABOUT LAN KWAI FONG GROUP

Lan Kwai Fong Group, founded by entrepreneur and businessman Dr. Allan Zeman (GBM, GBS, JP), is involved in a variety of sectors across Asia. Property development, operations and management in commercial, leisure, and entertainment ventures lie in the core of the business. Andara Resorts & Villas and Andara Signature in Phuket Thailand, Aquella in Phang Nga Thailand, California Tower in Hong Kong as well as Lan Kwai Fong Chengdu are amongst the most celebrated property developments by the Lan Kwai Fong Group.

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU THAILAND PROPERTY AWARDS

PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2019 is one of the biggest awards in Thailand’s property industry. The awards include competitive residential categories for Bangkok, Samui, Hua Hin, Khao Yai, the Eastern Seaboard, Phang-Nga and Krabi, Chiang Mai, Phuket, North East and Southern Thailand. As well as their corresponding architectural, interior or landscape design awards, there are also open categories for the commercial sector’s hotel, retail and office segments.

*Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability.

