Arima Genomics Completes Series A Financing

Arima Genomics, Inc., a company focused on research tools to accelerate the understanding of genome sequence and structure toward their role in human health and disease, announces that it has completed its Series A round of financing. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) and Cowin Venture led this round, joined by Vectr Ventures and Berkeley Catalyst Fund.

“Agilent invests in industry partners to advance the development of new technologies that will accelerate the pace of scientific discoveries,” said Tad Weems, Managing Director of Agilent’s Early Stage Partnership Program. “Arima has the potential to unlock novel genomic applications by leading the community’s transition from focusing on sequence alone toward sequence and structure.”

The proceeds from this financing will go toward expanding Arima’s commercial efforts, driving the development of new applications to the existing Arima HiC platform including adding structural analysis capabilities to conventional chromatin immunoprecipitation via HiChIP, and building new products including smooth-coverage HiC for applications in gap-less de novo assemblies and population sequencing. The funding will also support scaling of Arima’s operations and enhancing customer service and support experience.

“Since the initial product launch in 2018, Arima has shown remarkable success in achieving customer confidence as demonstrated by rapid customer and revenue growth,” said Siddarth Selvaraj, CEO and Co-founder of Arima Genomics, Inc. “We are excited to invite our investors to Arima’s fascinating journey and thrilled to partner with them to drive the next phase of growth.”

About Arima Genomics

Arima Genomics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that aims to accelerate the understanding of genome sequence and structure. To learn more, please visit arimagenomics.com.

