Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra get Candid with their Fans at Le Club AccorHotels Elite Experiences

AccorHotels’ loyalty programme Le Club AccorHotels members were in for treat as part of the Elite Experiences, where recently they enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to meet the stars of the upcoming movie Namaste England, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach. The evening not only included a fun interaction with Bollywood’s favourites, but also a live performance by the well-known stand-up comedian Kautuk Srivastava, coupled with a delightful menu of food and beverages.

The event was hosted by Arif Patel, Vice President – Sales, Marketing, Distribution and Loyalty, AccorHotels India. “This evening was a part of our ongoing association with Namaste England and our esteemed members were very excited about this opportunity. Such events are curated keeping our members’ interests in mind and this is one of our way of rewarding our valued members with exclusive and unique experiences.”

Le Club AccorHotels has more than 50 million members globally. This programme allows members to earn and redeem points at more than 3,500 properties across a wide range of brands, from luxury to economy. These well-deserved points can be redeemed against hotel stays across the globe, products available at La Collection, exclusive Elite Experiences and much more.

Elite Experiences is an integral component of privileges rewarded to Le Club AccorHotels members. Under this, the members can use points accumulated to avail exclusive access to entertainment events that have been packaged for "one-of-a-kind experience".

Moreover, globally, Le Club AccorHotels box offers its guest VIP services at AccorHotels arena in Paris, France for various events, theatres and shows. Recently, AccorHotels has expanded its La Collection by Le Club AccorHotels e-boutique platform to India. With more than 100 products covering a variety of categories such as tech gadgets, homewares, beauty products, fashion accessories, travel goods and more, members can choose to purchase with points, cash and cash plus points.

