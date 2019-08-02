Arm Brings Automation to IoT Connectivity Management

by businesswireindia.com

Pelion Connectivity Management 2.0 delivers advanced automation engine to scale IoT

New features enable organizations to automatically manage millions of devices across multiple countries and different networks

NOS, one of Portugal’s leading mobile network operator (MNO), to leverage Pelion Connectivity Management to migrate and manage their entire global IoT subscriber base

Real-time data triggers: Create rules that are triggered by what’s happening in the physical world

Create rules that are triggered by what’s happening in the physical world Seamless remote Subscriber Identity Module (eSIM) provisioning management: As devices travel the globe, the automation engine ensures the correct service and commercial configuration

As devices travel the globe, the automation engine ensures the correct service and commercial configuration Automating business processes: Reduce operational costs in IoT deployments and improve profit margins for MNOS providing IoT services

The new automation engine features come standard with

Pelion Connectivity Management 2.0

, which is now available globally for MNOs. Select enterprise customers will also have access to a beta version of these features.

Supplemental Quote Sheet:

“With our enterprise customers increasingly expanding internationally, as well as the rise of new technologies such as NB-IoT and eSIM, we wanted an IoT connectivity management service that can provide a single pane of glass regardless of underlying technology, MNO or geography,” said

NOS. “Arm Pelion Connectivity Management’s pre-integrated global MNO partners, seamless integration with our existing network and systems, and new automation engine play an essential role in allowing us to scale our IoT connectivity service for our customers.”