Arnaya makes Bespoke Pieces for Falguni and Shane Peacock’s Flagship Store

Designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock cross yet another milestone in their fifteen-year fashion journey with the launch of their Flagship store in Mumbai's new fashion district Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, close on the heels of their New Delhi Flagship store at the sought after address of Mehrauli. This sprawling space is designed by celebrated designer Gauri Khan. The dreamy, spacious store is a perfect amalgamation of minimalism and understated glamour. What makes the store design even more bespoke is the custom flooring from Luxury Marble Brand Arnaya. The stunning design from marble makes the flooring a completely unique aspect that complements the appearance of the store. The unique colours of the marble and intricate design make the inlays a focal point of design in the store.

Arnaya CEO Manan Trivedi, Falguni and Shane Peacock and Designer Gauri Khan

This new destination store houses the label's signature couture gowns, bridal wear, saris and a limited edition of occasion wear for men. The heritage structure, colossal antique chandelier, customised décor in the hues of powder pink with speckles of gold and luxurious individualistic nooks is what primarily makes the 6,000 sq. ft. Flagship store of Falguni Shane Peacock stand tall.

Arnaya CEO Manan Trivedi and Store Designer Gauri Khan at the Falguni and Shane Flagship Store



"We could achieve our vision, which was quite out of the box, for the store because of Arnaya. The beautiful coloured intricate inlay in the store and the finely detailed concierge are standout pieces of art that gives the store a touch of modern and chic because of the brand's international appeal," says Falguni of the label Falguni Shane Peacock.

“The challenge was that all the pieces had to retain sharp edges with the need to lock into the hounds tooth pattern with no margin of play, hence all the individual pieces were cut on extremely precise water jets leaving no play of error. We used a pink marble from Portugal, black marble from Italy, and finally the white marble from India,” Manan Trivedi, Founder of Arnaya.

The amazing collaborations of Gauri Khan, Arnaya and Falguni and Shane Peacock was made possible by Tanaaz Bhatia, Founder Bottomline Media.

“The designs that Arnaya has used for the flooring, compliments the overall beauty of the store. The different marble and patterns create a gorgeous look and is just fantastic. Manan’s knowledge of the different marbles and stones is impeccable,” Gauri Khan on designs by Arnaya.

About Arnaya

With an eye for luxury, Arnaya is an international lifestyle brand rooted in a long history of quality craftsmanship and design innovation. An extension of the Kiran Trivedi Group, one of the leading marble and stone manufacturers worldwide. Arnaya recognises the natural beauty of marble and stone and reimagines it by blending it with wood, metals and semi-precious stones to create bespoke designs.



Composed of distinct collections, encompassing living, landscape, bath, surfaces, art and beyond, our pieces are custom designed and can be purpose-built to align with the vision of our clients, offering a tailored experience. Arnaya deals with custom made designs for home furnishings, stores, inlays etc. as well. Our range of products include art, home furniture, sinks, bathtubs, accessories and finishes for walls and floors, all crafted from natural stone materials expertly curated from around the world.