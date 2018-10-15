  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
15 Oct 2018, Edition - 1189, Monday

Arogya World Announces Sumathi Rao as Country Head

by businesswireindia.com

October 15, 2018

Business Wire India

Arogya World, the leading global healthcare, not-for-profit advocacy organisation, has announced the appointment of Sumathi Rao as Country Head, India and will be based in Bengaluru. Sumathi has moved to Arogya World after a decade at Philips India, where she led strategic CSR, healthcare advocacy, brand and communications.
 
Dr. Nalini Saligram, Founder of Arogya World, USA said, “We are absolutely delighted that Sumathi is joining us. The board joins me in welcoming Sumathi Rao to Arogya World and we are confident that her strong leadership and years of in-depth experience, will support us in the organisation’s mission to change the course of chronic diseases across the country.”
 
Arogya World (www.arogyaworld.org) is a global healthcare, not-for-profit organization focussing on efforts to prevent non-communicable diseases (NCDs) across the world including India. At Arogya World, Sumathi Rao will be responsible for spearheading teams and scaling up key healthcare related programs, such as Arogya’s mDiabetes, Healthy Schools, MyThali and Healthy Workplaces. Sumathi will also be responsible for building various resources needed to further shape up Arogya World’s Doorstep Health Model, which would help in taking disease-prevention plans to people, where they live, learn and work. 
 
Speaking on the new role, Sumathi Rao said, “It has been a long-cherished dream to work and lead from the front, a not-for-profit professional organisation with special focus on healthcare. Non-profit organisations play a key role in making healthcare more accessible, working closely with the governments, corporates and other stakeholders creating larger impact at grassroot levels. I am indeed happy to join the ongoing efforts of Arogya World in India and around the world.” Source: Businesswire

