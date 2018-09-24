Art Social Network and Discovery Platform Skillbox Helps Connect Artists with the Right Opportunities

Gurugram based Skillbox is an art or social network and discovery platform that helps artists including – Musician / Bands, DJ / Producers, Session Artists, Photographers, Designers and Sketch artists – connect with enthusiasts and businesses. Founded in 2016 by Anmol Kukreja, Ravi Pardhi and Nitish Bhardwaj, the platform is focused on bringing together the community of artists from across the world.

The live art market in India is highly fragmented with no platform/services providing one-stop, seamless services. Artists have various requirements from publicity to landing the right gigs, technical requirements, monetization and legal issues among others. Similarly businesses are faced with the challenge of discovering and connecting with bona fide and talented artists. As a result, the entire process is non transparent, cumbersome and inefficient.

This is where Skillbox steps in to solve the problem. Skillbox is an end to end platform that addresses all the needs of an artist, whether established or upcoming and businesses alike. With its Artists Profiles section, artists can easily create visually appealing profiles and gain visibility while promoting themselves. It’s audio streaming service StreamBox, provides musicians a reliable way of showcasing their work to discerning audiences online and monetize their work. Musicians can also stream their music videos with the highest production values using the LiveBox feature. Additionally, Skillbox leverages data sciences to generate insightful trend reports that help in accelerating the careers of artists.

Its other key features include a feed section that makes it easy to publish and sell art, a discover section that makes discovery of thousands of artists effortless for enthusiasts and businesses and a blog section serving news and knowledge needs of the community.

For businesses or clients looking for promising artists having the right synergy with their brand, event or audience, Skillbox is the ideal platform to explore thousands of verified and talented artists and book them instantly on fair and mutually beneficial terms.



The platform has witnessed enormous traction last one year with over 5000+ Artists listed, 1000+ venues booked, 5000+ gigs and more than Rs. 1 cr. of business generated for artists in various categories.

Mr. Anmol Kukreja, Co-founder and CEO, Skillbox India Pvt. Ltd.

Reflecting on his inspiration behind starting up, Mr. Anmol Kukreja, Co-founder and CEO, Skillbox India Pvt. Ltd., said, “The live art space in India can at most times feel like going on a blind date and is mired with uncertainties due to the fragmented nature of the market. Artists are concerned about the veracity of the client and subsequent payment issues. Businesses on the other hand are uncertain about the authenticity and talent of the artists making it a gamble with high probability of losses. There are many moving parts to organizing a live event ranging from manpower to technical requirements and logistics. Things can go wrong for in experienced organizers. That’s when we realized the need to build an ecosystem that serves as a one-stop destination for artists and businesses to address their precise needs and bring much needed structure, transparency and efficiency to a fast growing market."

As Skillbox embarks on a hyper growth trajectory, it soon plans to expand to other fast growing and popular art categories like visual arts and performing arts including stand-up comedy acts.

For more information, please visit www.skillboxes.com.