Artwork celebrating Tamil Nadu to embellish street walls

Archana Rohit

St+art India Foundation in association with Asian Paints will be embellishing the city with street art from Oct 15th to Nov 15th 2018. Organized as a part of smart city mission St+art India in collaboration with Muncipal Corporation is going to create a walkable art trail on Government Art College Road and on Town Hall.

This project aims to create a new recognisable spot in the city by developing an artwork that celebrates the state of Tamil Nadu by contemporizing the vernacular narratives, motifs and lost histories.

Giulia Ambrogi, Festival Curator, St+art India Foundation said, “We are very proud of inaugurating a Urban Art festival in the city of Coimbatore for the first time. Being a tier two city that is rapidly changing, we hope to offer a new perspective that reinforces the city’s unique culture.

Thanks to government engagements, such as the smart city plan, public spaces are getting recognised as key value for our cities and we are eager to contribute to it with the medium of #artforall.”

St+art choose Government Art College Road for a walkable art trail as it is pedestrian friendly area that oversees the a large variety of passersby due to its central location. Adding onto this art trail, a landmark project will reinforce the visual identity of the historically important site of Town Hall.

An area that is situated very close to the Government college, Town Hall is also the space where the everyday citizen passes by frequently due to its bustling nature.

Three Indian artists have been invited for this project to create murals that would reflect on the city’s socio-cultural ecosystem and the state of Tamil Nadu at large. Bangalore based duo, Poornima and Sadhna will wrap the District Library Office building situated in the area with a vibrant mural.

Mr. Amit Syngle, COO, Asian Paints Ltd. said, “We are happy to once again bring vibrancy to a city and uplift the moods, spirits and lives of its residents through the inherent ability of public art.

Our vision and approach each year with the festival is to take it a step further to expand its reach and accessibility among the people. With the upcoming 2018-19 edition starting with Coimbatore for the very first time, we hope to make it as big a success as the other cities. We hope St+art Festival Coimbatore will transform the cityscape with the emotive power art always evokes.”

Coimbatore is the eighth St+ art festival. They have successfully completed numerous public art projects in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad which brings public art to civic spaces curated interventions, which are embedded in urban culture, and activate alternative spaces for art enabling people to remimagine how public spaces can be utilised.