Ascend Offers EV Safety, Performance Solutions in Chinaplas Presentation

Ascend Performance Materials, one of the largest fully integrated producers of polyamide 66 resin, recently presented on PA66 solutions for electric vehicles at Chinaplas 2019. The presentation focused on improving EV safety, reliability and performance using PA66.

Ascend's Ian van Duijvenboode and Edward Wan present at Chinaplas on PA66 solutions to improve safety, reliability and performance in electric vehicles. (Photo: Business Wire)

The presentation is the latest demonstration of Ascend’s growing presence in Asia. Last fall the company strengthened leadership in the region with the hiring of Dr. Kevin Wu to lead Ascend’s Asia-Pacific region.

Global EV sales grew by 62 percent last year, with China accounting for over half of all EVs sold in 2018. But EVs still lag behind internal combustion engine vehicles, largely due to concerns around range and safety.

“China is currently the biggest EV market and is driving the trend to transition away from ICE vehicles. However, the technology is still evolving – consumers are expecting more in the areas of EV safety, reliability and performance. For EV adoption to continue, we need to meet these expectations and support our customers in China and throughout Asia,” said Wu, Ascend’s senior vice president and managing director for Asia Pacific.

The company offers a number of Vydyne® PA66 solutions for EVs, from its corrosion-resistant J series for electrical connectors to its impact-modified grades that protect EV battery cells from puncture.

“PA66 is an excellent material for lightweighting, battery protection and cooling, and fast charging applications. Our PA66 is currently being used in commercial EVs, which see more regular, continuous use than personal vehicles,” added Wu.

To better communicate with customers, Ascend recently launched its website in local language ascendpm.com.cn. The company also established a dedicated WeChat account (Ascend Performance Materials).

Ascend’s EV presentation is available on the company’s website at ascendmaterials.com/EV.

