Ascend Receives Permit for ADN Expansion, Cogeneration Unit

Ascend Performance Materials has received permit approval from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for its previously announced adiponitrile capacity expansion and the installation of a cogeneration unit at its Decatur facility.

“Our unique ADN technology allows us to bring on additional capacity in a timely and cost-effective manner to meet our commitment to supporting customer growth,” said Phil McDivitt, Ascend’s president and CEO. “Installing a cogen unit will enable us to meet our commitment to more sustainable operations.”

The company estimates that the cogeneration unit will reduce greenhouse gas emissions at its Decatur facility by 60 percent. Both the ADN expansion and the cogeneration unit installation will occur in phases over the next 24 to 36 months.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials is a global premium provider of high-quality plastics, fibers and chemicals and is the world’s largest integrated producer of PA66 resin. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Ascend has nine global locations, including five fully-integrated manufacturing facilities located in the southeastern United States and an engineering plastics compounding facility in Europe, all dedicated to the innovation and safe production. With three of the world’s largest chemical processing facilities, Ascend’s materials form the building blocks for products used in everyday applications from apparel to airbags, cable ties to circuit boards and carpets to car parts. Ascend’s 2,600-person global workforce is committed to making a difference in the communities we serve and leading the development of material solutions that inspire everyone, everywhere, every day.

