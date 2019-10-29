Ashok Bajpai Appointed as New Chairman at Continental Hospitals in India

by businesswireindia.com

Gleneagles Development Pte Ltd (“GDPL”), a subsidiary of IHH Healthcare (“IHH”)has appointed Mr Ashok Bajpai as the new Chairman of Continental Hospitals in India, effective 24 October 2019.Mr Bajpai is currently Group Head of Operations and Integration at IHH, where he is responsible for integrating the Group’s business processes by leading cross-functional and organisational teams across IHH to ensure alignment while building a culture of accountability. He brings with him close to 30 years of experience with leading multinationals across South Asia and Asia Pacific, including in other hospital groups. He will fulfil this role concurrently with his latest appointment with Continental Hospitals.As Chairman of Continental Hospitals, Mr Bajpai will work with the rest of the Board of Directors to guide and advise the management team as it delivers on its business strategy, while ensuring alignment and continual improvement in its service development, physician engagement and clinical quality.He assumes the Chairmanship position from Dr Lim Suet Wun, Group Chief Operating Officer at IHH, who will be retiring from the Board of Continental Hospitals after three years as its Chairman.Continental Hospitals operates a state-of-the-art, JCI-accredited 750-bed facility in Hyderabad offering multi-specialty tertiary and quaternary care. It is known for its leading position in all major specialties on offer, as well as its excellent trauma care abilities. Since IHH acquired a majority stake in 2015, the Group has consolidated and ramped up the hospital, introducing key initiatives to enhance its service offerings and improving operational and cost efficiencies.“As part of IHH’s commitment to growing in India, it is top priority for us to work towards integrating, improving and learning from Continental Hospitals’ operations. We thank Dr Lim Suet Wun for his invaluable work in integrating the hospital into IHH’s fold during his tenure as Chairman. We continue to see great opportunities in working together with our partners to scale new heights of clinical excellence and patient service.”Source: Businesswire