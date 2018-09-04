04 Sep 2018, Edition - 1148, Tuesday
Ashok Leyland Unifies Virtual and Physical Testing to Meet Global Challenges With Dassault Systèmes
by businesswireindia.com
September 4, 2018
Business Wire India
Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) today
- India’s second largest commercial vehicle manufacturer expands its use of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform
- “Global Validation, Proven Performance” industry solution experience will enable Ashok Leyland to optimize vehicle quality and experience
- Two companies share long-standing relationship in technology adoption for product development
announced at the 3DEXPERIENCE Forum 2018 in Bengaluru that Ashok Leyland, India’s second largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has expanded its use of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform by adopting the “Global Validation, Proven Performance” industry solution experience. “Global Validation, Proven Performance” enables businesses to meet global challenges by unifying virtual and physical testing to optimize vehicle quality and experience.
Evolving market and industry demands, such as safety and emission concerns, have pushed vehicle performance and quality expectations ever higher. With such requirements comes the necessity to effectively manage the vast array of tests and simulations, while at the same time, consider the need for optimization of costs, reduction of cycle time, and successful management of product quality, warranty claims and recall risks.
To address these challenges that come laden with businesses going global, “Global Validation, Proven Performance” provides industry-proven capabilities to accurately define vehicle, system, and subsystem performance targets with analytics and reliable traceability. Companies can manage testing, prototyping, and simulation activities including digitalization of test data, test planning and scheduling, management of assets and resources, and knowledge capture of simulation workflows. With a data-driven approach, “Global Validation, Proven Performance” ensures a digital continuity across different departments, from concept development and testing, to final validation and production.
Dr. N Saravanan, Senior Vice President, Product Development, Ashok Leyland said, “We have a long-standing relationship with Dassault Systèmes and have been working closely to implement the 3DEXPERIENCE platform across the entire product development process. As part of our strategy to reduce the overall time to market with zero defects, we have implemented ‘Global Validation, Proven Performance’ based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. This not only enables us to manage the complexity involved in the definition and execution of the validation protocols but also helps in the optimization of the validation protocols and time.”
Samson Khaou, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes said, “Leading global OEMs have deployed ‘Global Validation, Proven Performance’ in product R&D to help them enhance their vehicle quality, save cycle time and reduce development costs by improving both physical and virtual testing and validation. Ashok Leyland has always been at the forefront of technology adoption for product development. By extending its use of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, Ashok Leyland is one of the few players in the automotive industry, and now the first in India, to integrate virtual and physical prototyping at an R&D level and develop next-generation trucks and buses for a global customer base.”
Source: Businesswire