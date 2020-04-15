Asian Paints Adopts ProcessMAP HSE Platform to Drive Its Health & Safety Transformation Initiatives

by businesswireindia.com

ProcessMAP Corporation, the industry leader in offering a data intelligence platform for employee Health and Safety, and Environmental Sustainability (HSE) announced that Asian Paints Limited, India’s leading and amongst the top 10 coatings companies in the world, has adopted ProcessMAP’s suite of cloud and mobile-first solutions to support its enterprise-wide strategic workplace health and safety initiatives.

Asian Paints has a stated safety performance vision of zero accidents, zero occupational illnesses, and zero incidents. To translate this vision into reality, the company will leverage ProcessMAP’s suite of HSE software solutions, internally called as iSafe, to:

Provide enterprise-wide standardization and accountability across key HSE processes

Adopt one single platform to manage all safety activities and digitize various manual processes

Proactively identify and mitigate risks through risk assessments

Track company-wide HSE metrics by leveraging real-time analytics and actionable data intelligence

Improve enterprise-wide user engagement through an intuitive and user-friendly interface

Drive comprehensive stakeholder engagement and accelerate organizational initiatives to build safety as an operational culture



“At Asian Paints, we were looking for a global partner with a comprehensive and scalable HSE software platform to complement our highly matured internal processes,” said N Jagannadha Rao, Chief Manager – Corporate Quality and Safetyat Asian Paints Limited. “ProcessMAP’s cloud platform maturity, experience and commitment were key differentiators behind this engagement,” he added.

“It is an exciting opportunity for ProcessMAP to partner with Asian Paints in such a strategic business and technology transformation initiative,” stated Dave Rath, CEO of ProcessMAP Corporation.

“We welcome Asian Paints to our family of India-based customers, which now includes more than 2,000+ facilities of local and global organizations representing all key industry verticals,” said Ashish Mohanty, Head of India Operations at ProcessMAP.

About Asian Paints Limited

Asian Paints is India’s leading paint company and ranked among the top ten Decorative coatings companies in the world with a consolidated turnover of 192.48 billion Indian Rupees. Asian Paints along with its subsidiaries have operations in 15 countries across the world with 26 paint manufacturing facilities, servicing consumers in over 60 countries through Asian Paints Berger, SCIB Paints – Egypt, Apco Coatings, Taubmans, Kadisco and Causeway. Asian Paints is also present in the Home Improvement and Décor space in India through Sleek (Kitchens) and Ess Ess (Bath Fittings). For more information, visit www.asianpaints.com.

About ProcessMAP Corporation

ProcessMAP is the leading EHSQ data intelligence platform that empowers our customers to minimize risk, assure compliance and ensure safety. With more than 200 India-based technology and HSE professionals, ProcessMAP is the only global HSE software provider with the experience and infrastructure to ensure success for its India-based customers. ProcessMAP’s analytics-driven cloud platform and advanced mobile-first solutions enable digital transformation, process consistency and data harmonization to drive actionable intelligence. With our global headquarters in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, ProcessMAP has multiple innovation centers across the U.S., Canada and India, serving more than 3 million users in 27+ languages in over 140 countries. For more information, visit www.processmap.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005903/en/

Source: Businesswire