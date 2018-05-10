  • Download mobile app

11 May 2018

Aster and Medcare Recognised Among Top 100 World’s Greatest Brands in Asia and GCC

by businesswireindia.com

May 10, 2018

Business Wire India

  • Alisha Moopen- Executive Director and CEO- Hospitals and Clinics, GCC honoured with World’s Greatest Leaders award for Asia and GCC for 2017-18
  • Aster DM Healthcare, the leading healthcare service provider in Middle East, India and Philippines; operates the Aster and Medcare network of healthcare facilities
Two of Aster DM Healthcare’s global brands, Aster and Medcare, were awarded among top 100 “The World’s Greatest Brands” facilitated by Asia One Magazine in the 4th edition of the title held at J.W. Marriot Marquis Hotel in Dubai. At the same event, Alisha Moopen- Executive Director and CEO of Hospitals and Clinics, GCC at Aster DM Healthcare, was recognised as one of the World’s Greatest Leaders in GCC and Asia. Selected through a stringent review process by jury members consisting of industry experts and authenticated by PricewaterhouseCoopers P.L (PwC), the awards are a recognition of the organisation’s continuous efforts over the last 30 years to make quality healthcare easily accessible to people in the geographies that we operate in.
 
The awards were announced as a part of the India-UAE Business & Social Forum 2018, which brought together eminent leaders from different genres of business, politics, entertainment from Asia and GCC, as well as diplomats and Counsel Generals of various countries including India, Japan, and Mexico. The award presented to Aster highlights the organization’s achievements in the healthcare sector and its endeavors to provide quality healthcare that is both affordable and accessible. For Medcare, the award emphasises the premium healthcare network’s efforts to make international standards of care locally available to the people of UAE and the region.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare said, “Starting from a single clinic in Dubai to an international network of more than 320 healthcare units operating in GCC, India and Philippines, our efforts have been driven by our mission to provide quality healthcare at the door steps of people that we serve. This award is an acknowledgement of the commitment of our leaders and teams who have worked tirelessly over the years to build the brands into healthcare leaders of excellence today.”
Source: Businesswire

