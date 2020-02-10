Aster DM Healthcare Wins 6 Awards at AHPI Awards 2020

by businesswireindia.com

Five hospitals of Aster DM Healthcare group were recognised with the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI) Awards 2020, which recently concluded in Bengaluru. The annual award by AHPI recognizes and celebrates the excellence achieved by healthcare organizations across various fields.– Kochi, Kerala was conferred with the ‘’ and, Bengaluru won thewhile-Dubai received thein the overseas segment.-Dubai was awarded for being thein the overseas segment.Calicut, Kerala won the award in thein the regional segment.Commenting on the achievement,said, “We are honoured to be recognized with the prestigious AHPI Awards for our institutions for consecutive years. We relentlessly strive in our journey for quality healthcare and recognitions like AHPI Awards renews our commitment to strive more. We hope to set new benchmarks in Clinical Excellence and Service Excellence, in our pursuit to become one of the best healthcare providers in the region.”said, “We’d like to thank our patients, employees and stakeholders for trusting us. We are delighted to have won in the significant categories of community engagement, quality and nursing. It is a proud moment for us as we stand by the Aster promise: We’ll treat you well and continue to offer the best in healthcare to our patients across geographies.”Aster DM Healthcare is one of the largest networks of healthcare service providers in GCC and an emerging player in India. The group is currently the third largest healthcare company in India.Source: Businesswire