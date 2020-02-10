  • Download mobile app
10 Feb 2020, Edition - 1672, Monday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • CBI gets custody of Delhi CM Manish Sisodia OSD GK Madhav.
  • AAP questions ‘delay’ in turnout figures, EC says process takes time
  • In MP, 4.5 lakh Swachh toilets disappear in Rs 540cr scam
  • Internship & Rs 2,500 stipend for students, says Yogi Adityanath
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Aster DM Healthcare Wins 6 Awards at AHPI Awards 2020

by businesswireindia.com

February 10, 2020

Business Wire India

Five hospitals of Aster DM Healthcare group were recognised with the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI) Awards 2020, which recently concluded in Bengaluru. The annual award by AHPI recognizes and celebrates the excellence achieved by healthcare organizations across various fields.
 
Aster Medcity– Kochi, Kerala was conferred with the ‘Excellence in Community Engagement’ and ‘Best Place to Work For’ awards. Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru won the ‘Nursing Excellence Award’ while Medcare Women and Children Hospital-Dubai received the ‘Nursing Excellence Award’ in the overseas segment. Medcare Hospital-Dubai was awarded for being the ‘Green Hospital’ in the overseas segment. Aster MIMS Hospital- Calicut, Kerala won the award in the ‘Best Place to Work For’ in the regional segment. 
 
Commenting on the achievement, Founder Chairman and MD of Aster DM Healthcare, Dr. Azad Moopen said, “We are honoured to be recognized with the prestigious AHPI Awards for our institutions for consecutive years. We relentlessly strive in our journey for quality healthcare and recognitions like AHPI Awards renews our commitment to strive more. We hope to set new benchmarks in Clinical Excellence and Service Excellence, in our pursuit to become one of the best healthcare providers in the region.”
 
Dr. Harish Pillai, Chief Executive Officer, Aster India said, “We’d like to thank our patients, employees and stakeholders for trusting us. We are delighted to have won in the significant categories of community engagement, quality and nursing. It is a proud moment for us as we stand by the Aster promise: We’ll treat you well and continue to offer the best in healthcare to our patients across geographies.”
 
Aster DM Healthcare is one of the largest networks of healthcare service providers in GCC and an emerging player in India. The group is currently the third largest healthcare company in India. Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿