Aster Volunteers Flag off Its 9th Mobile Medical Service From Aster Medcity, Kochi

Aster Volunteers, the CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, flaggedoff its 9Mobile Medical Services, in continuation of its commitment announced during the 33Foundation day of Aster DM Healthcare early this month. The Mobile Medical Services was flagged off jointly byandat a function held at Aster Medcity Hospital in Kochi. Services of the mobile clinic will provide healthcare access to communities and populations in the remote areas of Kochi. It will facilitate outreach to orphanages, destitute homes, government schools, anganwadis and migrant labour camps in the Ernakulam district to provide primary care.Sharing his comments on the occasion,said, “Aster Volunteers already operates Mobile Medical Services across different regions in India. More than 1.2 million people have benefitted from various initiatives of Aster Volunteers during the last few years. The response received from them has encouraged us to extend these services in regions that most warrant these healthcare requirements. With an objective to reduce the yawning gap between basic healthcare needs and access to it, I am glad to announce and be part of the launch of the 9Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Service.”Mr. Hibi Eden appreciated Aster Volunteers for launching Mobile Medical Services in Kochi as it can benefit thousands of people in the district. “It’s certainly a welcome step and the group has set an example for others by launching such a service in Kochi. The initiative will ensure access for people living in the remote areas to primary healthcare,” addedThe Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Service will be accompanied by experienced doctors, nurses and a driver who will conduct regular medical camps in their respective regions on an ongoing basis. The mobile clinic will function in association with voluntary organizations and social activists in different parts of the district.Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services was launched in 2012 as a part of the group’s commitment to give back to the community to provide quality healthcare services to people living in areas where medical facilities are inadequate or inaccessible. With this flag off, Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services will have its footprints in Delhi, Orissa, Jamshedpur, Kozhikode and Nilambur in India, along with UAE, Philippines and Ethiopia. So far, these services have benefitted more than 400,000 people.T. J. Wilson, Executive Director and Group Head – Governance and Corporate Affairs, Aster DM Healthcare and Cdr. Jelson Kavalakkat, CEO, Aster Medcity along with other members of the senior management were also present at the ceremony.Source: Businesswire