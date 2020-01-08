At CES 2020 Panasonic Demonstrates the Future of Mobility, Immersive Entertainment, Broadcasting for Gaming and More

Smart Mobility

CIRRUS by Panasonic® Connected vehicles that communicate with other cars and infrastructure can help make roads safer and reduce CO2 emissions and congestion, while giving traffic managers real-time actionable data to re-route traffic and dispatch emergency crews. In 2020, Panasonic will be running one of the nation’s most advanced transportation data networks, connecting roadways in Utah, Georgia and Colorado. Winner of the CES 2020 Innovation Award – Honoree in Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation, CIRRUS by Panasonic is a connected vehicle data platform that can improve safety and mobility on the road by sharing data between vehicles, infrastructure, roadways and traffic operators in real time. The centerpiece of a smart transportation ecosystem, CIRRUS by Panasonic provides cloud analytics data processing, real-time analysis and transmission, and data storage capabilities for sharing and updating vehicles and municipalities with road conditions, operations and other safety information. CIRRUS by Panasonic is accessible, adaptable, extensible and secure, developed using industry V2X standards so that it can be easily integrated into existing transportation systems. CIRRUS by Panasonic will be demonstrated in a replica of a transportation network operations center. Tropos Electrical Industrial Vehicles Panasonic is advancing hyper-efficient electric compact utility vehicles (eCUV) through a collaboration with Tropos Motors. Featuring electrification and connectivity solutions that enable a variety of use cases, the low-speed eCUV addresses the needs of businesses and government agencies with the capabilities of a larger truck in a smaller package. At CES, Panasonic will be showcasing 2 Tropos eCUV concept trucks: an emergency fire truck and a refrigeration cargo truck integrated with Hussmann by Panasonic products and solutions. Both trucks are operational and available now. OneConnect™ Connectivity for Harley-Davidson® LiveWire™ Electric Motorcycles and 2020 Touring Models Panasonic is connecting riders to Harley-Davidson® motorcycle models beyond LiveWire™. In 2020, Panasonic will also connect 2020 Harley-Davidson Touring motorcycle models, equipped with H-D Connect™ Service, designed to enhance the motorcycle experience by connecting riders to their motorcycle through a cellular connection to the telematics control unit (TCU) utilizing Panasonic’s OneConnect™ service. The H-D Connect™ service allows owners to connect remotely to their motorcycle to view key vehicle health information to ensure their bike is ready for that next ride. Visitors to the booth can experience the thrill of a real-feel demo ride of LiveWire. Automotive eCockpit Solutions Panasonic will be showcasing its latest fully connected eCockpit concept. The technology platform integrates Panasonic’s proprietary SkipGen 3.0 in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system with Google’s Android Automotive OS running on Android 10. In a Karma SC-1 concept vehicle, SkipGen 3.0 is paired with the next generation cockpit domain controller, SPYDR 3.0. At the core, the single brain SPYDR 3.0 acts as a hypervisor and is capable of driving up to eleven displays. Both SkipGen 3.0 and SPYDR 3.0 are connected and powered by Panasonic’s proprietary software and cloud platform, OneConnectSM. Whether sending or receiving key infotainment messages on the run, this advanced cockpit system can also seamlessly run multimedia streaming or gaming applications for passenger and rear seat entertainment. SPYDR 3.0 is the next evolution of Panasonic’s cockpit domain controller. SPYDR 3.0 features 4K display resolution with multimedia streaming and can effectively support up to eleven information or entertainment displays in a vehicle. As such, this platform is capable of driving a variation of head-up displays, infotainment displays, rear seat and passenger seat displays all from a single brain system. Content streaming can range from interactive gaming on today’s most popular systems to streaming video via the owner’s application of choice. The show exhibit will include a live play gaming demo.

SkipGen 3.0 IVI is Panasonic’s third generation in-vehicle infotainment system running on Google’s Android Automotive OS, Android 10 and is also equipped with Qualcomm’s Gen 3 processor Snapdragon 8155/6155. As Google’s reference hardware supplier, Panasonic designs SkipGen 3.0 to deliver the most advanced infotainment spectrum of assistance and entertainment features available. Many of these features can be seamlessly controlled and activated by voice. SkipGen 3.0 will also proudly support SiriusXM™ with 360L, the next generation content platform with 200 live channel choices via both satellite and streaming.

Panasonic’s OneConnectSM global platform ensures vehicles are maintained and up to date by providing predictive maintenance reminders to the driver, while providing analytics via the platform to the OEM and end consumer. According to Statista, by 2023, there will be over 342 million connected vehicles worldwide. As represented in the concept vehicle, OneConnectSM analytics can be customized to focus on electric vehicle data to create algorithms that improve battery efficiency to optimize short and long-term state of health of the vehicle. OneConnectSM analytics and data can be stored or accessed through SkipGen or SPYDR and transferred between the OEM, the vehicle and the end consumer. WHILL Next Autonomous Wheelchair Featuring sensors for object recognition and autonomous driving software from Panasonic, the electric wheelchair by WHILL has passenger assisted robotic technology for safe and comfortable movement indoors. WHILL Next includes automatic braking to prevent collisions, autonomous mobility, and an automatic following function for ease of traveling in a family or group, the perfect accessibility solution enabling attendees and spectators at Tokyo2020. Whether it’s our hardware, software, platform solutions, or services, everything Panasonic Avionics Corporation does is designed to pioneer the passenger experiences that make our airline partners the most valuable, desirable and differentiated. Arc™ Inflight Map Platform Panasonic’s state-of-the-art 3D inflight map application brings a range of new capabilities and is inspired by the latest design thinking of digital and gaming experiences. Arc leverages the high viewership of inflight moving maps with an omnichannel approach and is the industry's first personalized map. Built as a gateway to the inflight entertainment experience, Arc is so much more than just a map; Arc brings ‘geotainment’ with interactive, contextual content to the inflight experience. Gaming and Casting Forward-looking concepts under exploration in our effort to bring technologies enjoyed by gaming enthusiasts at home to the air. Gamers could one day be able to enjoy console gaming experiences right at their seat, while others could use their own devices as part of the entertainment system through wireless streaming. Wellness A collection of care and comfort technologies that promote well-being and engage multiple senses. A customized premium seat display will showcase our latest passenger experience innovations in health and well-being. With Serenity In-Seat, enjoy more comfortable rest, relaxation, and sleep in lie-flat seats through reduced fatigue-causing low frequency aircraft noise without wearing headphones. Premium Seat Lighting uses variable color and brightness of lighting within the seat to help passengers better adjust to the time zone in their destination city with configurable sleep and wake light cycles. Panasonic’s nanoe™ technology suppresses odors and improves air quality around the passenger through ultrafine, electrified water nanoparticles –15,000 times finer than the width of a human hair. And finally, infuse well-being throughout the travel experience with our Wellness digital application, starting from pre-flight schedule recommendations, to in-flight content curation on the seatback monitor, all based on activities to encourage optimal time zone adjustment.