At IMC 2018 Rosenberger all Set to Showcase its 5G Solutions

Rosenberger, a leading German technology company announced that it will be participating in the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2018. At this event Rosenberger will be showcasing its leading-edge mobile technology in line with the product trends. The company will also be sharing some key sectoral insights and demonstrating impactful solutions during this three day event.

Rosenberger

In the last few years, the data consumption has been growing exponentially in India and around the world. It is expected that by 2023, the worldwide data consumption will reach 14 exabytes while it was just 1.3 exabytes in 2017. This increasing demand of data and minimal latency will push telecom operators to deploy innovative, cutting edge backend solutions. Rosenberger is closely working with all major Indian telecom operators to provide end-to-end solutions in the 4G sphere.

As India leapfrogs to the 5G regime, Rosenberger, which is already a leader in innovations, is looking forward in providing integrated end-to-end solutions to help India Telecom Partners realize digital transformation, enhance network value and offer a world class consumer experience. At IMC 2018 Rosenberger will have some key solutions such as Smart Combiners (Active), 5G antennas and Smart Antenna (Massive MIMO) on display. These solutions will help telecos in preparation for the early deployment of 5G commercial networks.

Apart from this, Rosenberger will also be showcasing the Smart POI & Fibre Optic Remote Units. These come with intelligent capacity routing and are available in both low power and high power variant.

Ms. Aili Liu, President of Rosenberger Asia Pacific said, “We are excited to be a part of IMC 2018. We have great cutting edge solutions in the 5G space and will be happy to showcase the same at the upcoming event. We are looking forward to the continued support of the telecom partners and will be delighted to help them scale up their backend to keep pace with the changing needs of the consumers and offer greater customer experience.”

You can visit Rosenberger at IMC 2018 booth C 3.2 Hall C, GMR Ground, Aerocity, New Delhi, from October 25 to 27th 2018.

About Rosenberger

The Rosenberger group, founded in 1958, has more than 10500 employees globally, with manufacturing footprint in Europe, Asia as well as in North and South America. It ranks world-wide as a leading manufacturer of standard and customer-specific products for indoor and outdoor wireless coverage and provides end-to-end solutions and services to its customers.

The company is known to offer the most advanced technology and highest quality in its products and services. Rosenberger founded its first subsidiary in India in 2005. At the current location in Gurgaon – Haryana, an assembly and cable fabrication plant was established in 2009 and extended by a separate turning shop in 2012. In 2015, Rosenberger started its second factory in Verna Goa. The sales offices are located at Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon and Bangalore.

Rosenberger is certified to IATF16949:2016, ISO9001:2015 and ISO14001:2015.