ATC: Learning App for CA

ATC App, a mobile app that is especially designed for Charted Accountant student is accumulating tremendous appreciation all over India.

ATC

ATC (Any Time Classes) App aims to make learning CA fun, and teaching, a pleasure. ATC motto ‘Learn to write and Get Exemption, Learn Any Time, Anywhere’, attributes to what it wants to offer their virtual students, to enable them grow in this Digital Edu-Tech World.

ATC Launch

“It's really very helpful and awesome learning platform for us. Due to its amazing style of teaching, it seemingly writes a new history for itself in the world of CA Education and in the world of tech. It has also revolutionized the online education. If you want to clear a small doubt in a subtopic or you want to study from the very basics of a chapter to the finish, this app helps you do that with interesting content and the best part is that it is very affordable priced,” said Vaibhav Jain, CA Inter Group 2 student.

The App strives to eliminate the fear of CA Exams, change the concept of theoretical learning to easy analytical learning, in process to hone student’s skills and strengths enabling them to master concepts through visualization.

“ATC App is giving and illustrating the concepts easy. Earlier the exams used to ignite fear in me. Now, not so much. The app has helped me nail the basics to perfection and I have a strong sense of accomplishment at the end of the day. Learning MCQ with ATC made me to cover good marks. And Video content providing best teaching in perfect way with help of 2D, 3D Animation that helps me to understand and visualize. It's an excellent app. I would recommend it to all CA students. Especially those, who are now in their CA Inter Group 2,” said Shweta Gupta, CA Inter Group 2 student.

ATC App was officially launched, on 4th of April 2019, and takes pride in sharing that it had received over 15k installations from almost all over India within its first month.

On the launch of the ATC App, Special Chief Guest Mr. Rana Yashwant, well known media personality graced the occasion.

Mr. P.S. Rathore, the person behind this initiation, has been successfully running his own CA Coaching Institute for past 20 years. Apart from being a noted CA Professor, Mr. Rathore is also a Life coach, honored at House of Commons, British Parliament London as the best International Management Guru and a Fire walk Trainer and qualified ICAI Member.

“ATC is first of its kind, which not only addresses the demands of empowered India through Ed-tech, but has also open windows of opportunity for the youth to let them consider CA as one of the preferred career choices,” said Mr. P.S. Rathore.

ATC has planned phase wise launch of CA-Curriculum. In first phase CA Inter Group-2 has been launched successfully on 4th April 2019 and second phase with 2019 CA Foundation, inter Group-1 and CA final in phase 2 and subsequently 11th & 12th classes of commerce stream will be launch along with CS, ICWA, MBA & BBA.

The specialty of ATC App is that, it offers byte sized modules and rich visual-content based learning module. According to Mr. Rathore, ATC is absolutely different from the other online platforms, which simply shoot a classroom lecture and sell the video in a pen drive.ATC consists of graphic, role play, 2D, and 3D animation.

Download the ATC app with this Link: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.atc.

To know more about the app, follow this link: www.anytimeclass.com.