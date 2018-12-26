Atom Solutions Introducing World's Lowest Overseas Remittance Service!

by businesswireindia.com

Atom Solutions, a Fin-Tech company located in Japan, will launch their newly developed world’s lowest overseas remittances fee service starting March 1st 2019.

The service is applied with unique wallet system which is different from traditional bank remittance services such as SWIFT or Correspondent Bank. Initially, the service will be available between South Korea and the Philippines during its initial stage. However, Atom Solutions is aiming to expand the service over 10 countries in the year 2019.

* The exchange rate is applied with middle rate of interbank rate (TTM) +0.5%

* Sending Fee is approx 5 cents

Atom Solutions Co., Ltd.

https://www.atom-solutions.jp/en/

