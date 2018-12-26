  • Download mobile app
26 Dec 2018, Edition - 1261, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking in Dhemaji, Assam
  • Party chief responsible for poor show by MPs, MLAs: Nitin Gadkari
  • The new Cabinet of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will take oath today
  • PM Modi inaugurates former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s memorial
  • Ludhiana: Former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s statue blackened by Youth Akali Dal workers
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Atom Solutions Introducing World's Lowest Overseas Remittance Service!

by businesswireindia.com

December 26, 2018

Business Wire India

Atom Solutions, a Fin-Tech company located in Japan, will launch their newly developed world’s lowest overseas remittances fee service starting March 1st 2019.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181225005003/en/

 
EVOR (Graphic: Business Wire)

EVOR (Graphic: Business Wire)

The service is applied with unique wallet system which is different from traditional bank remittance services such as SWIFT or Correspondent Bank. Initially, the service will be available between South Korea and the Philippines during its initial stage. However, Atom Solutions is aiming to expand the service over 10 countries in the year 2019.

 

* The exchange rate is applied with middle rate of interbank rate (TTM) +0.5%
* Sending Fee is approx 5 cents

 

Atom Solutions Co., Ltd.
https://www.atom-solutions.jp/en/

 

 

 

 
MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181225005003/en/
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿