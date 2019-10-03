Attend The Mommy Network Pop-up this Weekend as they Launch Neha Dhupia’s First Freedom to Feed Booth

The Mommy Network announced the fourth edition of The Mommy Network Pop-up (which will take place at Kamala Mills on October 5, 2019), at a launch event at Slink & Bardot on September 27, 2019.

Neha Dhupia with The Mommy Network Co-founders

A highlight of this event was the official announcement that Neha Dhupia’s extremely well-received and hugely popular ‘Freedom to Feed’ initiative, which began as a social media campaign, will now see its first offline manifestation – with a feeding booth at The Mommy Network pop-up event on October 5.

The Mommy Network Pop-up

During this year’s World Breastfeeding Week, Bollywood actor and new mother Neha Dhupia launched her #freedomtofeed campaign, designed to encourage and support mothers as they breastfeed their babies, hoping to provide them with safe and secure public venues to feed in, and allowing them to focus solely on what matters the most – their child.

On September 27, at the official kick-off event for The Mommy Network pop-up, Neha Dhupia was present to announce the launch of her very first, on-ground, Freedom to Feed booth at The Mommy Network Pop-up. She also facilitated a panel discussion on the topic. The panelists were Naiyya Sagi, Founder & CEO of BabyChakra; Producer and actress Pragya Kapoor; actress Soha Ali Khan; and Dr. Zirak Marker, a renowned child and adult psychiatrist and psychotherapist. The panelists shared their own stories relating to the initiative, touched upon emotional and psychological issues that surround child birth and post-partum (often relating to struggles with breastfeeding), and also publicly pledged their support to Freedom to Feed. An additional highlight came in the form of Preeta Sukhtankar, the Founder of The Label Life, pledging to incorporate the #freedomtofeed initiative at the brand’s offices and stores, across the country, given how women-centric her teams are. While the event saw women from all fields, as well as prominent bloggers, in attendance, there was also support from men, in the form of Riyaaz Amlani (Mommy Network Co-founder Kiran Amlani’s husband), Angad Bedi (Neha Dhupia’s husband), and Sandeep Rao (Naiyya Sagi’s husband).

Bringing together a dynamic and exclusive group of influential mothers, The Mommy Network was launched in 2014 by Shreya Lamba, Tejal Bajla and Kiran Chaudhry Amlani. What started out as a small community of mothers sharing information, advice, and recommendations via a Facebook group has today grown into a curated digital community of over 10000 mothers. The Mommy Network Pop-up is the brand’s annual, large-scale retail activity, now in its 4th year.

Over the years, The Mommy Network Pop-up has seen steady growth, both in the numbers of brands that have participated, as well as the footfall from their target audiences of parents. In 2017, the Pop-up saw over 80 Indian and international brands across all categories participate, and a footfall of over 5000 customers. In 2018, the number of participating brands was close to 100, with a footfall of over 6000 customers.

On October 5, 2019, The Mommy Network Pop-Up event will take place at 18.99 Latitude, in Kamala Mills. Here, Neha Dhupia will inaugurate the Freedom to Feed booth, which will welcome mothers visiting the Pop-up with their babies, to breastfeed in peace and comfort.

In its fourth year, The Mommy Network Pop-up will welcome over 120 children’s brands from across the world. Known to serve as the launchpad for many brands entering India (Stokke and Petit Bateau made their India debut at The Mommy Network Pop-up in 2018), the event will see the launch of Daddy’s Choice Diapers this year. Good Earth’s Gumdrops brand for children will also participate this year; its first presence outside the Good Earth retail store.

The Mommy Network

