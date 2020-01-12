AURAK and Coastal Carolina University Ink Cooperation Agreement

by businesswireindia.com

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) and Coastal Carolina University in the United States have signed an agreement to stimulate cooperation and strengthen research, teaching and outreach to promote development, broaden international experiences and promote cross-cultural knowledge and understanding among students, staff and faculty.

AURAK President, Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, signs the deal with his Coastal Carolina University counterpart Professor David A. DeCenzo" (Photo – AETOSWire)

Activities under the deal may include long-term exchanges of students lasting a semester or year; short-term study abroad programs for students, faculty and staff; and faculty exchanges to generate and share knowledge, promote research and deepen cooperation between the institutions. The agreement also covers cooperation in scholarly and creative activities that support the academic enhancement and reputation of AURAK and CCU through initiatives like joint research, workshops, seminars and conferences, research grants, and technology-mediated cooperative discussions.

President of AURAK, Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, signed the agreement along with the President of Coastal Carolina University, Professor David A. DeCenzo. The deal between the two universities is valid for a period of five years.

“AURAK is glad to sign another agreement to increase opportunities for our students and this deal with Coastal Carolina University will produce many concrete benefits for our students and faculty. They will further their education, mix and study with people from different backgrounds and pick up skills and knowledge that will serve them well in the future,” Prof. Hassan said.

Coastal Carolina University is based in Conway, South Carolina, in the United States. It has an enrollment of more than 10,600 students and international students from 61 countries. The university offers baccalaureate degrees through 84 majors and its graduate-level programs include 26 master's degrees. It comprises 115 main buildings on a walkable campus, spread over an area of 251 hectares (621 acres).

AURAK is a nonprofit, government-owned institution of higher education which provides the local, regional and international communities with a North American-style education integrated with Arab customs and traditions. AURAK is licensed by the Ministry of Education in the United Arab Emirates and has been accredited in the United States of America by Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) since December 2018. AURAK offers a total of 22 accredited undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

