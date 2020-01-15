AURAK Hosts Visit by South Korean Students

by businesswireindia.com

The International Students’ Programs of the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) hosted a visit by a group of students from Keimyung University, based in Daegu, South Korea.

AURAK hosted a visit by students from Keimyung University, South Korea (Photo: AETOSWire)

During their visit to AURAK, the group of 20 students, one professor and two staff had the opportunity to learn more about the university and the UAE’s culture. They also met a group of AURAK graduate and undergraduate students who shared an interest in the arts, culture, language and traditions of South Korea.

In addition to learning about the Arab world, and more specifically the culture of the United Arab Emirates, the visiting South Korean students had the opportunity to taste Arab food and learn about the language.

The visit included a welcome message by Dr. Denise Gifford, the Associate Provost of the Office of Student Success.

AURAK currently offers a range of study abroad opportunities at more than 20 institutions across North America, Europe and Asia.

In 2017, AURAK signed an agreement with Incheon National University, which is based in Incheon, South Korea. It aims at promoting educational and scientific cooperation through the exchange of students and faculty, as well as collaboration in research. The deal also provides a basis for cultural exchange between the UAE and South Korea, as well as the possibility for closer ties between the two institutions, through dual degree programs.

AURAK has other significant links with South Korea. In February 2016, Konkuk University, whose main campus is in Seoul, became the university’s first South Korean partner. In 2019, AURAK concluded a partnership agreement with Sungkyun Kwan University, which is also based in the South Korean capital. In January 2017, AURAK received 16 students from Keimyung University, who visited Ras Al Khaimah for a cultural exchange trip.

AURAK is a nonprofit, government-owned institution of higher education which provides the local, regional and international communities with a North American-style education integrated with Arab customs and traditions. AURAK is licensed by the Ministry of Education in the United Arab Emirates and has been accredited in the United States of America by Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) since December 2018. AURAK offers a total of 22 accredited undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

