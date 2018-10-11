Auric Launches the World’s 1st Complete Anti-Ageing Beverage

Zenith Drinks today announced the launch of Auric beverages, positioned as the world’s 1st complete Anti-Ageing beverage. A team with more than 100 years’ experience, Ayurvedic Doctors and ancient literature have guided Auric to create unique concoctions of 8 herbs including Ashwagandha, Brahmi and Gotu kola among others. Auric not just helps in restoring balance of Free Radicals and Anti-oxidants but also enhances anti-inflammation capability of Mind, Body and Skin. Apart from functionality, Auric is an epitome of vitality. It is 100% natural with no chemicals or preservatives. Additionally, it is low calorie and much healthier than a fresh juice which usually comes loaded with high amount of natural sugar.

Auric – World’s 1st Complete Anti-Ageing Beverage

Auric is currently being retailed at over 500 stores in New Delhi, Chandigarh and Gurgaon. Distribution and scale is being supplemented by an online presence at Amazon, Big Basket, Milk Basket and Auric’s own website. Over the next three years, the Company plans to create a distribution network in the top 15 cities in India and in over 5 countries. While Anti-Ageing – Ayurveda – Beverages is the discussion theme for today, Auric envisages a broader play in the category of Lifestyle Benefits, traditional science and convenient food formats.

Commenting on Auric’s debut, Deepak Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Zenith Drinks said, “Auric is a unique innovation in the Functional foods segment that addresses the universal need of anti-ageing for health seekers and enthusiasts. Built with the mindset of contemporary Ayurveda, Auric wants to meet aspirations of modern consumer. I am confident that Auric will be a trend setter in the functional beverages category.”

Longevity has been an aspiration of human race since time immemorial. More recently, the behemoths of Silicon Valley such as Google and Jeff Bezos have spent umpteen resources in enabling people to lead longer lives. However, Anti-Ageing which until recently was known mostly in the category of Personal Care & Supplements is all set to make its debut in Foods and Beverages.

The brand believes that Ageing as a process starts the day we are born. 30 is when the first signs appear. Our current lifestyle leads to imbalance of Free Radicals & Anti-oxidants along with chronic inflammation resulting in growth of Senescent cells i.e. Ageing cells.

About Auric

Auric, an All-Natural, Anti-Ageing Beverage Brand empowering to lead a healthier life, was founded in January 2017. Auric which comes from the latin word for Gold is creating a disruption in the Functional foods space with launch of world's first complete Anti-Ageing Beverage based on the principles of Ayurveda. Since Skin is just a reflection of what is happening inside Mind and Body, Auric has made three 100% Natural and Low Calorie beverages – one each for Mind, Body and Skin. Auric come from a team of more than 100 years’ experience across different functions and categories in FMCG.

The company is led by Deepak Agarwal, an alumnus of IIT Delhi with more than 8 years’ experience with Unilever in India and abroad. The healthy hydration product uses the credibility of Ayurveda and coconut water to deliver contemporary benefits to modern consumer. The company’s vision is to create a society of healthy bodies, serene minds and meditative souls enjoying the natural ingredients found on earth. The company’s mission is to serve spiritual nutrition to take good care of billions of mind/body/soul throughout the day (through what they eat or drink).